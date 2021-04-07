Austrian Unemployment Decreases in March

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 11:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The number of unemployed Austrians has decreased significantly in March compared to the previous month. About 56,000 fewer people have been reported unemployed, while the number of people in training at the Austrian Arbeitsmarktservice (AMS) has increased. This is likely due to the recent measure, which provides training priorities in areas where there is a particular demand for qualified workers.

Austria's Federal Minister for Labor is delighted about the decreasing unemployment rate in March. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

The monthly balance of unemployment figures in March shows that the number of people registered with the Austrian Arbeitsmarktservice (AMS) has decreased significantly.

Compared to the previous month, almost 56,000 fewer people are in unemployment at the end of March. The number of people registered as unemployed with the AMS is 381,038, and 76,779 people are currently in training. Thus, a total of 457,817 people are currently registered as unemployed with the AMS or are in training. …

Tourism Industry, Martin Kocher, Labor Market, Employment, Economic Crisis, COVID-19, Coronavirus, ams, Unemployment
