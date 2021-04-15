Electromobility: Europe Lacks Progress, Austria Better Off

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 15:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

The European Court of Auditors gives Austria a good report on electromobility, while at the same time demanding more progress for the whole European continent. The lack of uniform Europe-wide minimum standards with regard to charging methods, as well as a non-existent overall roadmap for charging stations were the main points of the critic.

The European Court of Auditors demands more progress in expanding e-charging stations and in implementing a European roadmap for charging stations. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Ralf Pfeifer

The European Court of Auditors criticizes Europe's lack of progress in expanding e-charging stations and cross-system intergovernmental cooperation.

In this overall picture, however, Austria definitely performs better than most other EU countries: …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Companies Join Largest European Technology Initiative (March 25)
High-Level Exchange on the "European Battery Alliance" with Austrian Participation (March 17)
Share of E-Cars in New Registrations Exceeds 10 Percent (December 11, 2020)
Read More
European Court of Auditors, Helga Berger, EU European Union, Electronic Cars, E-Mobility, Automotive Industry, Magnus Brunner
Featured
Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: The Most Advanced Treatment by Tradition
See latest Vindobona Newsletter