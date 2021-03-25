Sponsored Content
Austrian Companies Join Largest European Technology Initiative
Austrian companies AT&S, Infineon Austria and NXP Semiconductors Austria are joining the IPCEI Microelectronics. The total investment volume of the Europe-wide project amount to no less than EUR 8.4 billion. Federal Ministers Gewessler and Schramböck are excited about the opportunity for Austria to make an impact in European digitalization.
Three Austrian companies will be joining a pan-European project for the further development of the European microelectronics sector. / Picture: © Flickr / tec_estromberg / (CC BY-SA 2.0)
The European Commission approved the subsequent Austrian participation in a key pan-European project for the further development of the European microelectronics sector.
Following the approval of the IPCEI Microelectronics in Europe in December 2018, Austria now also joins this "Important Project of Common European Interest" (IPCEI). …
