High-Level Exchange on the "European Battery Alliance" with Austrian Participation
Published: Yesterday; 09:25
Austria's State Secretary at the Ministry of Technology, Magnus Brunner, participated in a high-level discussion on the "European Battery Alliance", which focused on the goal of making Europe an important and global player for battery innovation. Austria will be investing EUR 45 million in the project, while Austrian companies add another EUR 110 million.
Innovation will be key for the plans of the European Battery Alliance to create its own competitive and sustainable battery cell manufacturing value chain. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Richard Greenhill and Hugo Elias (myself) of the Shadow Robot Company / CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
Magnus Brunner, State Secretary at the Ministry of Technology, participated in a high-level meeting of the European Battery Alliance
"Sustainable and clean battery and storage solutions play a central role in the climate and energy transition. From energy storage options, to recyclable car batteries for electric cars, to responsible use of raw materials and resources. Asia has always been ahead in this area - but that is about to change. Europe is catching up," said Brunner after the meeting. …
