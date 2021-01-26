Sponsored Content
Austria Joins International Renewable Energy Agency
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Since January 1, 2021, Austria is member of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). During the Agency's General Assembly, Austria's Climate Protection Minister demands a transformation of the world's energy system towards 100 percent renewables and is pleased that Austria will make a contribution to this change.
Austria has joined the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which demands a shift to 100 percent renewable energy. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jürgen (Guerito) / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
Austria joined the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at the beginning of 2021.
As stated in the government program, Austria will thus also play a role at the international level in the transformation to an energy system that consists of 100 percent renewable energies and will drive this change forward together with its partners. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
ECJ Bans Exhaust Software: Anschober and Gewessler Demand Changes (December 17, 2020)
New European Climate Target: Kurz and Gewessler Delilghted (December 11, 2020)
Austria's Top Managers Launch Economy4Future Initiative (November 26, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content