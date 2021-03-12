Sponsored Content
Austria Switches Completely to Renewable Energy Sources
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 09:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
By 2030, Austria's current government wants to achieve a total anergy transition. In the next nine years, the government plans for massive investments in the renewable energy sector in order for Austria to be able to produce 100 percent of its electricity with renewable energy sources by 2030.
Austria wants to completely transition to renewable energy sources by 2030. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Molgreen / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG) was presented at a press conference with Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler and State Secretary Magnus Brunner.
The EAG is the law for the Austrian energy transition and an essential building block in the fight against the climate crisis, as well as a huge step towards climate neutrality. …
