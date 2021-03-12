Austria Switches Completely to Renewable Energy Sources

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 09:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

By 2030, Austria's current government wants to achieve a total anergy transition. In the next nine years, the government plans for massive investments in the renewable energy sector in order for Austria to be able to produce 100 percent of its electricity with renewable energy sources by 2030.

Austria wants to completely transition to renewable energy sources by 2030. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Molgreen / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

The Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG) was presented at a press conference with Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler and State Secretary Magnus Brunner.

The EAG is the law for the Austrian energy transition and an essential building block in the fight against the climate crisis, as well as a huge step towards climate neutrality. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna International Center Provides Heating for Viennese Households (February 23)
Čaputovà and Van der Bellen Demand Sustainable Relaunch After Covid-19 (February 19)
ÖBB Is Internationally Recognized for Sustainability (February 19)
Read More
Sustainable Energy, Sustainability, Renewable Energy Industry, SDG - Sustainable Development Goals, Renewable Energy Expansion Act EAG, Magnus Brunner, Leonore Gewessler, Climate Change, Werner Kogler
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter