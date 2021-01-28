Sponsored Content
European Battery Initiative Launches With Austrian Participation
Published: Yesterday; 22:15
The European Commission has approved a EUR 11.9 billion large-scale battery project. Austria will play a decisive role in this initiative having involved six companies. The aim of the project is to create a competitive, innovative and sustainable value chain for batteries and thus working towards achieving the European Green Deal.
The European Commission has underlined its path to the implementation of the European Green Deal by approving a EUR 12 billion battery project. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Molgreen / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The European Commission has approved a key pan-European project to promote the battery industry - European Battery Innovation (EuBatIn).
Austria is at the forefront of developing new climate-friendly technologies and is participating with six companies in this "Important Projects of Common European Interest" (IPCEI) to promote the European battery industry. …
