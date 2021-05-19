Covid-19 in Austria: Vaccine Pre-Registration for Children Over 12
In four Austrian provinces, children over 12 years can now be pre-registered for a Covid-19 vaccine. Learn about where to register your children in the respective provinces below!
In some provinces, parents can pre-register their children and adolescents over the age of twelve for coronavirus vaccination. This is currently possible in Vienna, Lower Austria, Styria and Vorarlberg.
Vienna
Children aged twelve years and older can now be preregistered for CoV vaccination at Impfservice Wien. However, appointments are not yet assigned, as long as there is no approval. According to the City of Vienna, this is purely a needs assessment.
Since in Canada and the USA the vaccine of BionTech/Pfizer was certified also for twelve to 15-year-olds and the hopes for a reaction by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in response are high, this pre-registration for the relevant age group was implemented.
Lower Austria
In Lower Austria, too, parents can pre-register their children aged twelve and older. Experts would assume that there will be green light for twelve- to 15-year-olds at the end of May, beginning of June. Registration must be made by parents and can be done here.
Styria
Also in Styria, young people between the ages of twelve and 15 can already pre-register for a Covid-19 vaccination. The vaccination dates are allocated only after an approval for this age group and corresponding availability. Registration is possible here.
Vorarlberg
In Vorarlberg, pre-registration is also possible and regional health experts expect an approval for the relevant age group next week at the latest. Demand among the teenagers was said to be high. Registration is possible here.