European Commission Forecasts GDP Growth for Austria

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 13:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

In its spring forecast, the European Commission has issued GDP growth rates for all its member countries as well as for the EU as a whole and the euro area. Read more to find out the exact rates.

A forecasted increase in private consumption, for example here on the famous shopping street Mariahilfer Straße in Vienna, will be an important driver for a growing GDP. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

European Commission forecasts GDP growth of 3.4 percent in Austria and 4.2 percent in the EU this year. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Statistics Austria: Highest Public Deficit Since Records Began (April 1)
Austria's Economy Is Far Behind EU Average (February 17)
Austrian Economy Slumped by 12.1% in Q2 2020 (September 28, 2020)
Read More
Valdis Dombrovskis, GDP Gross Domestic Product, Eurozone, EU European Union, EC European Commission, Economic Growth
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter