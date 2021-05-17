Sponsored Content
European Commission Forecasts GDP Growth for Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 13:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
In its spring forecast, the European Commission has issued GDP growth rates for all its member countries as well as for the EU as a whole and the euro area. Read more to find out the exact rates.
A forecasted increase in private consumption, for example here on the famous shopping street Mariahilfer Straße in Vienna, will be an important driver for a growing GDP. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0
European Commission forecasts GDP growth of 3.4 percent in Austria and 4.2 percent in the EU this year. …
