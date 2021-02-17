Sponsored Content
Austria's Economy Is Far Behind EU Average
Published: Yesterday; 17:30
According to the latest numbers issued by the EU's statistics office Eurostat, the gross domestic product of the EU fell by 0.6 percent in Q4 2020 compared to the third quarter of the same year. Austria, however, has performed the worst out of all EU member states and saw a GDP decline of 4.3 percent.
Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office, has published its newest report on the economic output of the member countries in the fourth quarter of 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / giggel / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)
According to a recent report by Eurostat, EU's statistic office, the gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.6 percent in the Euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2020 (compared with the third quarter).
In Austria, the decline has amounted to 4.3 percent, as shown by a flash estimate of Eurostat. …
