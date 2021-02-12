Sponsored Content
Austria's and EU's GDP Forecast Gives Hope
Published: Yesterday; 16:05
In the EU winter forecast for the level of economic output in the near future, Austria's and the whole Euro area's GDPs are said to grow by almost 4 percent in 2021 and 2022. Although the economies declined in the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the second wave, the economic outlook is still promising for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
The European Commission's Executive Vice President for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis is delighted about the recent economic forecast for the Euro area. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Aron Urb (EU2017EE) / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)
The European Commission forecasts that economic output in the Euro area will grow by 3.8 percent in both 2021 and 2022.
For Austria, it assumes in the EU winter forecast a GDP plus of 2.0 percent this year and 5.1 percent in 2022. …
