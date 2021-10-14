UPDATE: Current Situation for Arriving and Departing Passengers at Vienna International Airport

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

Flight operations at VIA Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien) are still restricted. The most important changes and information for arriving and departing passengers at Flughafen Wien are available below.

Flight operations at VIA Vienna International Airport are still restricted. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch

Check In

Check-in takes place in Terminals 1 and 3.

Parking

You can park in parking garages 3 & 4 at the rate of parking lot C if you book online. Due to the limited capacity, especially in parking lot C, the airport recommends an online reservation in advance. 

Your way to the airport

City Airport Train is temporarly unavailable. More information on the CAT Website.

Vienna Airport Lines are available however with reduced offers of transportation. See the Vienna Airport Lines website for details.

For current informations on the trains of "S-Bahn" and "Railjet" please visit the website of ÖBB Austrian Railways.

COVID-19 Tests at Vienna Airport

You can get yourself a Covid-19 PCR test or rapid antigen test at Vienna Airport. There is the possibility to do a PCR test as well as a rapid antigen test (Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test; Specificity: 99,68%; Sensitivity: 96,52% or Joinstar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd, COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (Colloidal Gold); Specificity: 99,2; Sensitivity: 97,1%) at the Health Center at Vienna Airport. More information is available here.

Entry requirements

All informations regarding temporary entry requirements for travellers from abroad can be found on the website of the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection.

Summary

  • Check-in currently takes place in Terminals 1 and 3.
  • FFP2 masks are mandatory in the entire terminal area.
  • People entering Austria from countries with a low epidemiological risk must have a 3-G certificate (vaccinated, tested, recovered).
  • Entry from virus variant areas is generally prohibited, with the exception of Austrian citizens, EU and EEA citizens. Here, when entering from risk countries, a negative result of a Covid test must be carried, a registration with the Pre-Travel Clearance Form must be made and a ten-day quarantine must be started. This regulation also applies to entry into Austria from all other countries.
  • Since August 3, 2021, travelers returning to Austria and vacationers from Cyprus must carry proof of their full immunization or a negative PCR test result when entering the country. Travelers without such proof must register and obtain a PCR test at the airport. Travelers have the option to take a Covid 19 test directly at the airport. Information is available here.
  • Travelers are advised to check the entry requirements of the destination country before departure. Travelers can find information about this on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the hotline +43 1 90115 4411.
  • Due to the COVID-19 travel regulations, check-in procedures currently take more time than usual, so the airport recommends that travelers allow sufficient time for their check-in.

VIA Vienna International Airport

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Update: Travel from the United States to Austria (September 24)
International Luxury Travelers to Visit Vienna (September 22)
Travel from Austria to the U.S. - Biden's New Policy Will End the Need for National Interest Exceptions (September 22)
Covid-19 in Austria: Vienna Once Again Adopts a Special Approach (September 21)
Austrian Airlines Tests AIRail Baggage Drop On Trains (August 23)
Vienna International Airport: Current Situation for Arriving and Departing Passengers (July 30)
The Future of Tourism in Vienna Lies in Overseas Guests (July 21)
Latest Travel Restrictions Between the United Kindom and Austria (July 12)
Read More
https://www.vindobona.org/tag/, VIA Vienna International Airport, UTair, Ukraine International Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Tunisair, Travel Warnings, Transavia Airlines, Tourism Industry, Tarom, TAP Air Portugal, SWISS, SunExpress, Saudia, S7 Airlines, Ryanair, Royal Jordanian, Royal Air Maroc, Rossiya Russian Airlines, Qatar Airways, Peoples, Pegasus Airlines, PCR-Test, OEBB Austrian Railways, Norwegian, Luxair, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Iran Air, Iberia, Health Policy, Hainan Airlines, Georgian Airways, Finnair, EVA Air, Eurowings, Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, El Al, EgyptAir, easyJet, Croatia Airlines, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Corendon Airlines, China Southern Airlines, China Airlines, Bulgaria Air, Brussels Airlines, British Airways, Blue Air, Belavia, AUA Austrian Airlines, ANA - All Nippon Airways, airBaltic, Air Serbia, Air Malta, Air France, Air China, Air Canada, Air Cairo, Air Arabia Maroc, Air Arabia, Air Algerie, Aeroflot, Aer Lingus, Aegean Airlines, 3G Rule, 2019-nCov
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter