UPDATE: Current Situation for Arriving and Departing Passengers at Vienna International Airport
Flight operations at VIA Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien) are still restricted. The most important changes and information for arriving and departing passengers at Flughafen Wien are available below.
Check In
Check-in takes place in Terminals 1 and 3.
Parking
You can park in parking garages 3 & 4 at the rate of parking lot C if you book online. Due to the limited capacity, especially in parking lot C, the airport recommends an online reservation in advance.
Your way to the airport
City Airport Train is temporarly unavailable. More information on the CAT Website.
Vienna Airport Lines are available however with reduced offers of transportation. See the Vienna Airport Lines website for details.
For current informations on the trains of "S-Bahn" and "Railjet" please visit the website of ÖBB Austrian Railways.
COVID-19 Tests at Vienna Airport
You can get yourself a Covid-19 PCR test or rapid antigen test at Vienna Airport. There is the possibility to do a PCR test as well as a rapid antigen test (Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test; Specificity: 99,68%; Sensitivity: 96,52% or Joinstar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd, COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (Colloidal Gold); Specificity: 99,2; Sensitivity: 97,1%) at the Health Center at Vienna Airport. More information is available here.
Entry requirements
All informations regarding temporary entry requirements for travellers from abroad can be found on the website of the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection.
Summary
- Check-in currently takes place in Terminals 1 and 3.
- FFP2 masks are mandatory in the entire terminal area.
- People entering Austria from countries with a low epidemiological risk must have a 3-G certificate (vaccinated, tested, recovered).
- Entry from virus variant areas is generally prohibited, with the exception of Austrian citizens, EU and EEA citizens. Here, when entering from risk countries, a negative result of a Covid test must be carried, a registration with the Pre-Travel Clearance Form must be made and a ten-day quarantine must be started. This regulation also applies to entry into Austria from all other countries.
- Since August 3, 2021, travelers returning to Austria and vacationers from Cyprus must carry proof of their full immunization or a negative PCR test result when entering the country. Travelers without such proof must register and obtain a PCR test at the airport. Travelers have the option to take a Covid 19 test directly at the airport. Information is available here.
- Travelers are advised to check the entry requirements of the destination country before departure. Travelers can find information about this on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the hotline +43 1 90115 4411.
- Due to the COVID-19 travel regulations, check-in procedures currently take more time than usual, so the airport recommends that travelers allow sufficient time for their check-in.