ÖBB Austrian Railways to Improve and Expand Local and Long-Distance Travel Services in 2022
Starting on December 12, 2021, ÖBB - Austrian Federal Railways will change its annual timetable, which will bring a number of improvements and expansions to local and long-distance services for the rail year 2022. In total, ÖBB Austrian Railways is investing over 4.1 billion euros in modern trains by 2027. Find out about international and domestic connection extensions.
On December 12, 2021, Austria's Federal Railways (ÖBB) new timetable will come into effect. / Picture: © Nightjet - ÖBB / Harald Eisenberger
Austrian Railways is further expanding its international direct connections:
- The Railjet connection Vienna - Innsbruck - Bregenz will be extended to Frankfurt/Main
- From Graz to Budapest, there will be two direct trains at attractive times in the future
Overnight travel to over 26 European metropolises (Vindobon reported):
- From Vienna to Paris: With the new Nightjet connection, there will be three trips a week from Vienna via Munich and Strasbourg to Paris
- The new Nightjet from Zurich to Amsterdam will also start in December.
- From mid-June 2022, the existing Nightjet to Berlin will be extended and will start from Graz in the future.
- Likewise, the EuroNight train to Warsaw will start in Graz.
In the future, a sleeper train will travel overnight to Romania every day - from Vienna to Cluj-Napoca and from Vienna via Timişoara to Bucharest.
The national offer will also be extended, e.g.:
- The Graz - Linz route with expanded transfer options for travelers from Carinthia to Upper Austria and Graz to Germany and back
- The timetable for commuters from St. Pölten in the direction of Vienna Meidling and Vienna Central Station has been optimized, there is now a 15-minute interval in the early morning service from the timetable change onwards
- Further frequency increases and additional connections in the evening will also be offered
In total, ÖBB Austrian Railways is investing over 4.1 billion euros in modern trains by 2027.
