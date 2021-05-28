Sponsored Content
2025: Rail Connection Vienna - Bratislava in 45 Minutes
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 11:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Cutting the travel time between Vienna and Bratislava short by 15 minutes is the goal of the planned double-track expansion between the EU capitals. Read more about the implementation and the benefits of the construction works.
A rail connection between Vienna and Bratislava in 45 minutes will soon be reality. / Picture: © ÖBB / Michael Fritscher
The Austrian Railways (ÖBB) has started its planning for a full double-track extension between Vienna and Bratislava. …
