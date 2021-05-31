Sponsored Content
International Nightjet Connections to Vienna Back in Service: Now Also Amsterdam
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:03 ♦ (Vindobona)
Effective immediately, the Nightjets of Austrian Railways (ÖBB - Österreichische Bundesbahnen) are once again in operation. In addition to the 18 known night train connections, for the first time there is also a daily night train from Amsterdam via Linz to Vienna or via Munich to Innsbruck. Paris and Strasbourg are being planned.
The Nightjets are back, and for the first time they are operating between Amsterdam, Innsbruck and Vienna. / Picture: © Nightjet - ÖBB / Harald Eisenberger
After the Corona-related interruption, the night trains of Austrian Railways (ÖBB) have resumed operations.
These include the international ÖBB night trains between the following metropolises: Venice, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin, Innsbruck, Düsseldorf and Warsaw.
With the resumption of the "Nightjets", a night train between Vienna and Amsterdam has also started for the very first time. …
