Arab Chambers' Day at Austrian Pavilion at Expo Dubai
The event "Arab Chambers' Day" at the Austrian Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 will provide an opportunity for Emirati, Arab and Austrian delegates to meet and become acquainted with leading Austrian companies. Find out more about the event.
Senior representatives of the League of Arab States as well as Arab and joint Arab-foreign chambers of commerce will embark on a guided tour through the Austrian Pavilion. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) - غرفة التجارة العربية النمساوية / Screenshot
The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) announces its upcoming event "Arab Chambers' Day". …
