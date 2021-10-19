The 12th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum Featuring the Arab Republic of Egypt
This year's Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce forum features the Arab Republic of Egypt as the guest country and focuses on energy, railway and tourism, while presenting an insight into Egypt’s economic landscape and development and highlighting lucrative investments the country has to offer.
The AACC Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce organizes the 12th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum - Online Edition taking place online on Wednesday, 20 October 2021, from 10:00-16:00 Vienna time (CEST).
The Arab Republic of Egypt is Africa’s second largest economy and a gateway to both, the African continent and the Arab Region.
"As a result of extensive administrative and economic reforms, the Egyptian economy has proven resilient and allowed the country to enter the global COVID-19 crisis with improving fiscal and external accounts", according to the AACC Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce in Vienna.
Although the impact of the pandemic has also hit the Egyptian economy and especially its important tourism sector, Egypt is expected to be one of the few countries with economic growth, with an estimated GDP growth of (+) 3.3% in 2019/20.
The 2021 forum presents an insight into the country’s economic landscape and development and provides an outlook on investment opportunities and potentials with special focus on econmy and investment, transport and tourism.
The forum is intended to answer the following questions:
- To find out more about the most important trade routes across the globe
- To know what the best-preserved archaeological discoveries in human history are like
- To get informed about one of the biggest road/railway projects in the world
- To learn how Egypt is implementing one of its largest and most modern relocation plans for its government centers
- To know what enormous development projects there are in one of the largest economies in North Africa
- To know how financing the implementation of development projects in Egypt and its liquidity will be structured
- To hear first-hand information from high-level officials and distinguished decision-makers (Ministers / Vice-Ministers / Chairpersons of Authorities) on these topics
Featuring high-level representatives on Ministerial and Official levels, the Forum seeks to further discuss scopes of cooperation and potential partnerships for Austrian, Egyptian and International Businesses.
Supporting organizations are the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Vienna and the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC).
Preliminary Programme:
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 10:00 – 10:30 |
WELCOME & OPENING REMARKS
- H.E. Senator Dr. Richard Schenz, President of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)
- H.E. Dr. Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of the Republic of Austria
- H.E. Dr. Hala Elsaid, Minister of Planning & Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt
- H.E. Mr. Yehia Zaki, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt
- H.E. Mr. Mohamed Hamdy M. Elmolla, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Austria
- H.E. Dr. Georg Stillfried, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Egypt
- H.E. Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers
- Moderator: DI. Mouddar Khouja, Secretary General, Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce
10:30 – 11:30 | SESSION I: Landscape of Egyptian Economy
With its “Vision 2030” launched in 2016, Egypt has put its national agenda and strategy towards sustainable development in economic, social and environmental dimensions. As part of this vision, Egypt has decided to fund new mega-projects countrywide, including the building of new cities and a new administrative capital. This session provides an overview on Egypt’s economic situation and landscape, key sectors for investment such as energy, clothing and textile industry, furniture, and petrochemicals, as well as the development strategies for the industrial and services sectors. Furthermore, the incentives offered for new investors in general and within the Free Economic Zones, and the possible collaboration with the New Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE).
- KEY NOTE: Dr. Nada Massoud, Economic Advisor to the Minister of Planning & Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Ayman Soliman, CEO, The Sovereign Fund of Egypt
- Mr. Amr Nour El-Din, Advisor to the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Egypt
- Rear Admiral (ret.) Mr. Mohamed Abdel Aziz, Advisor of Ports Affairs at Suez Canal Economic Zone
- Dr. Bassel El Khatib, Director & UNIDO Representative of the Regional Hub in Egypt, Representative, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation
- General Mr. Mohamed Fadel El Zallat, Chairman, Industrial Development Authority, Egypt
- Dr. Ahmed Maghawry Diab, First Undersecretary, Head of Egyptian Commercial Service, Ministry of Trade and Industry
- Q & A Moderator: Ms. Hanan Hanzaz, Chief of Regional Coordination Division, Arab Region – UNIDO
11:30 – 12:00 | Testimonials & Promotional Presentations
- Testimonial: Mr. Emad Taymour, Businessman, Head of the Egyptian side of the Egyptian-Austrian Business Council
- Video presentation: General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI)
- Video presentation: Suez Canal Economic Zone
12:00 – 13:00 | LUNCH BREAK
13:00 – 14:00 | SESSION II: Focus on Transport
The building of the Cairo-Cape Town railway line is a huge step taken by the Egyptian government, aiming to boost connectivity in Africa through infrastructure, and to connect Egypt with other African countries. This session will introduce the biggest railway plans and projects in Egypt, and potentials for international partnerships and cooperation in Egypt’s railway sector.
- KEY NOTE: Mr. Wael Naem, Assistant Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic of Egypt for Investment and External Finance
- Mag. Georg Krenn, Head of Advantage Austria Cairo/ Austrian Commercial Counsellor for Egypt, Libya and Sudan
- Mr. Christoph Götz, CEO Turnkey, Siemens Mobility
- Mr. Wolfgang Rautner, Sales Manager, Plasser & Theurer
- Q & A Moderator: H.E. Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers
14:00 – 14:15 |SHORT BREAK / Video Presentation
- Egypt tourism promotion video
14:15 – 15:30 | SESSION III: Focus on Tourism
In the tourism sector, the Egyptian government agreed to launch a new tourism campaign to promote the country’s various touristic highlights for both, national and international visitors. Besides its historical antiquities, heritage and cultural sites, Egypt has a lot to offer as a tourist destination. This session will highlight national tourism strategies, plans, projects and areas, including recreational and medical tourism.
- KEY NOTE: H.E. Dr. Khaled El-Enany, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt
- H.E. General Mr. Amr Hanafy, Governor of the Red Sea, Arab Republic of Egypt
- H.E. Ms. Ghada Samir Shalaby, Vice-Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt
- Mag. Eva Buzzi, President Austrian Travel Association / Österreichischer ReiseVerband (ÖRV)
- Mr. Hesham Anis, District Manager Austria & Central Europe, Egyptair Airlines
- Investment Project Presentation: Amin Gabr Mohammed Abdalsalam, Financial Advisor, Heaven Rehabilitation Clinic, Hurghada
- Q & A Moderator: DI Mouddar Khouja, Secretary General, Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce
15:30 – 15:45 | CONCLUDING REMARKS