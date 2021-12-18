IAEA’s Grossi Tours the UAE and Egypt

Director General Grossi visited the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi's Western Al Dhafra region and met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In Egypt he discussed COP27, climate change and cancer care with President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi.

H.H. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi: "Nuclear Energy Key to Country’s Climate Action". / Picture: © UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation

Travelling to the two emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Mr Grossi met with senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), met on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting the two sides discussed the relationship between the UAE and the IAEA, hailing the cooperation between the two sides. …

