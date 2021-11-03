Austria-United Arab Emirates Society Awarded PaN Prize of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Published: November 3, 2021; 16:37

The Austria-United Arab Emirates Society (ÖVAEG) was presented with the PaN Prize of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read about ÖVAEG and the extravagant ceremony at which the award was presented.

Presentation of the 2021 PaN Award to the Austria-United Arab Emirates Society (ÖVAEG). / Picture: © Dachverband-PaN / Barbara Lachner

The annual PaN (Partner of all Nations) Award of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, which is endowed with € 2,000, was recently presented to the Austria-United Arab Emirates Society (ÖVAEG). …

World Expo, UAE United Arab Emirates, Teresa Indjein, OVAEG - Austria-United Arab Emirates Society, PaN - Dachverband aller oesterreichisch-auslaendischen Gesellschaften - Partnership of all Nations, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh, Martin Pammer, Hermann Mueckler, Hans Niessl, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
