Sponsored Content
Strategic Partnership with United Arab Emirates in the Pipeline
Sponsored Content
On a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka expressed support for a strategic partnership between the two countries. Read about this new partnership that is currently in the works.
Austrian National Council President Sobotka called for "a joint declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in order to further promote the growing political cooperation and good economic exchange." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tim.Reckmann [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
During a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka visited Expo 2020 in Dubai and discussed the political, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries in a series of high-level meetings.
In talks with his counterpart Saqr Ghobash, Sobotka emphasized, in particular, the importance of the strategic partnership between Austria and the UAE. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content