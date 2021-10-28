Strategic Partnership with United Arab Emirates in the Pipeline

PeopleOther ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 16:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

On a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka expressed support for a strategic partnership between the two countries. Read about this new partnership that is currently in the works.

Austrian National Council President Sobotka called for "a joint declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in order to further promote the growing political cooperation and good economic exchange." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tim.Reckmann [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

During a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka visited Expo 2020 in Dubai and discussed the political, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries in a series of high-level meetings.

In talks with his counterpart Saqr Ghobash, Sobotka emphasized, in particular, the importance of the strategic partnership between Austria and the UAE. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Loss for Vienna: Relocation of Saudi Center to Lisbon Finalized (October 25)
The 12th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum Featuring the Arab Republic of Egypt (October 19)
World Expo Dubai: Architecture Award for Sustainable Austria-Pavilion (September 29)
Read More
Yemen, World Expo, Wolfgang Sobotka, UAE United Arab Emirates, Terrorism, Saqr Ghobash, Middle East, Extremism, Economic Policy, Dubai, Diplomacy, Cybercrime, COVID-19, Austrian Parliament, Afghanistan
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter