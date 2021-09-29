World Expo Dubai: Architecture Award for Sustainable Austria-Pavilion

The Austrian pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai by querkraft architekten consisting of 38 white cone towers has won the first prize in the category "Sustainable Architecture" at the Global Design & Architecture Design Awards 2021.

"Global Architecture & Design Award 2021" for Austrian pavilion concept by querkraft architekten zt gmbh. The unique pavilion architecture relies on a dialogue with Arab building tradition. / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce / Expo Austria

After one year of postponement, the whole world is now gathering for the World Expo in Dubai.

Under the motto "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, innovations will be exhibited that are intended to help change the world for the better.

Thus, the EXPO in Dubai is primarily aimed at visitors who are interested in scientific and technological progress.

The Austrian pavilion by querkraft architekten, consisting of 38 white cone towers, has already caused a stir in the run-up to the event, because it is one thing above all: absolutely different. …

