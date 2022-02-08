Sponsored Content
EXPO 2020 Dubai: Extraordinary Austria Pavilion Wins Multiple Awards
Sponsored Content
The Austria Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai has now won yet another award. Read about the multiple awards the pavilion has won and why it is receiving so much recognition.
The Austria Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai has now won multiple awards. / Picture: © WKW Wirtschaftskammer Wien - Vienna Chamber of Commerce / Viktor Vanicek
The Austria pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai, which retained its name after being postponed due to the pandemic, is attracting international attention and recognition and has already won multiple awards.
With their concept, the general planning team led by querkraft architekten in collaboration with Ars Electronica Solutions, Büro Wien and the bleed graphic studio has collected three major architectural awards. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Economic Delegation Visits UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai (December 22, 2021)
Expo Dubai: Viennese Coffeehouse is Culinary Ambassador (November 11, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured