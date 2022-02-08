EXPO 2020 Dubai: Extraordinary Austria Pavilion Wins Multiple Awards

More+Events ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:56 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austria Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai has now won yet another award. Read about the multiple awards the pavilion has won and why it is receiving so much recognition.

The Austria Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai has now won multiple awards. / Picture: © WKW Wirtschaftskammer Wien - Vienna Chamber of Commerce / Viktor Vanicek

The Austria pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai, which retained its name after being postponed due to the pandemic, is attracting international attention and recognition and has already won multiple awards.

With their concept, the general planning team led by querkraft architekten in collaboration with Ars Electronica Solutions, Büro Wien and the bleed graphic studio has collected three major architectural awards. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Expo 2020 Dubai: Austria's Youth Showcase Their Innovation (January 27)
Austrian Economic Delegation Visits UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai (December 22, 2021)
Expo Dubai: Viennese Coffeehouse is Culinary Ambassador (November 11, 2021)
Read More
World Expo, WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, UAE United Arab Emirates, Sustainability, Querkraft Architektur-Buero, German Design Award, GADA - Global Architecture and Design Award, Dubai, BLT Built Design Award, Awards, Ars Electronica, Architecture, https://www.vindobona.org/tag/
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter