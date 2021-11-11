Expo Dubai: Viennese Coffeehouse is Culinary Ambassador

Vienna City Councilor Peter Hanke (left) and Vienna Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck (right) at the Austria Pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai. / Picture: © WKW Wirtschaftskammer Wien - Vienna Chamber of Commerce / Viktor Vanicek

The World Expo in Dubai is currently underway and will continue until 31 March 2022. It is the first Expo in an Arab country. A total of 192 nations are participating in the Expo under the motto “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

On 2,400 square meters, the domestic contribution “Austria makes sense” shows a consistent, well-thought-out overall concept. From the smart, sustainable architecture to the exhibition inside, the pavilion combines people, technology, and the environment to create an impressive experience for all senses.

Viennese coffeehouse as culinary ambassador

In the center of the Austria Pavilion, a Viennese coffee house, Austrian Delight, serves as the city’s culinary ambassador.

The goal of the coffeehouse is “to ensure that the tradition of a Viennese coffee house can keep pace with the future–ensuring Austrian warmth and hospitality in sync with mobility and technology.”

Austrian Delight uses famous and delicious Austrian culinary classics such as Sachertorte, Kaiserschmarrn, Schnitzel, Apfelstrudel, Gugelhupf, and Soups to represent Austrian cuisine on the world stage.

The cafe is also partnering with Julius Meinl, an Austrian coffee roaster since 1862, to provide excellent coffee to guests.

As any Austrian culinary representation would not be complete without great wine, the cafe offers Austrian wine and potentially beer in the VIP area and for special occasions (all in compliance with local laws).

Other companies

In the so-called iLab, companies show innovative solutions made in Austria. Vienna is also strongly represented here with a broad spectrum of companies. With 24 companies, Vienna accounts for almost half of the exhibiting companies.

The solar energy equipment supplier Swimsol GmbH is presenting a floating solar system.

Borealis is showing an innovative solution for recycling plastic waste.

The aviation safety company Frequentis is represented with a virtual 360-degree panorama for air traffic controllers.

Lite Soil GmbH is a specialist in water-saving products for landscaping and agriculture.

Medicus AI GmbH will present digital health solutions based on artificial intelligence.

T3K Forensics GmbH is represented with a mobile application that enables the contactless capture of fingerprints.

These are just some of the many promising companies representing Austria.

Vienna representatives

Vienna’s City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke and Vienna Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck recently visited the Expo in Dubai together.

In addition to talks at the Austria Pavilion, the program also included visits to friendly countries and a joint tour of the World Expo.

“Viennese companies are playing a major role at the Expo this year. The international context also shows how innovative and future-proof Vienna’s businesses are. The World Expo in Dubai offers us an excellent platform to present the strengths of the Viennese economy and to deepen our economic contacts,” said Ruck.

For Hanke, the Expo offers the chance “to position Vienna as a strong and innovative location.”

“Especially in turbulent times, the stability of our metropolis is an enormous asset. We notice this in all conversations. Vienna is interesting for investors because the overall package of economy, diverse security, and soft location parameters are perfect. No other metropolis can match us in such a short time, and that is what makes Vienna so successful,” says Hanke.

