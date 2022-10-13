Weekly Briefing: Reelection of President Van der Bellen

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Austrian Presidential Re-election

Austria has voted! Last weekend, Austrians turned out at their respective polling stations to elect a new Federal President or to give the incumbent another term in office.

The international community in Vienna and around the world, as well as numerous top politicians, have congratulated Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on his re-election. The congratulations came from heads of state of different political camps, diplomats of various countries and other dignitaries.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen's first trip abroad after his re-election will be to the World Climate Conference in Egypt. The President will participate in COP 27 from November 7 to 8, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh and sees this as a conscious sign to strengthen the fight against the climate crisis.

Russo-Ukrainian War

Following the recent devastating attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, Austrian politicians condemned the Russian leadership and called for an immediate halt to the airstrikes. The OSCE also issued a statement strongly criticising Russia's attacks.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

The French Embassy in Vienna organised a series of events in October as part of the "European Sustainability Week". This brought together French and Austrian personalities and drew attention to the requirements of the oleological transition.

The Foreign Minister of Kosovo Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz was on a working visit to Vienna. The Kosovar Foreign Minister met with Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The talks focused on the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Western Balkans, the advancement of EU visa liberalization for Kosovo and the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

An international conference on migration is taking place in Vienna this week. The conference was attended, among others, by the Vice-President of the EU Commission, Margaritas Schinas, as well as the Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Moldova and his counterpart from Albania.

The Austrian Federal Administration, SDG Watch Austria and the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens 2022 organized the second SDG Dialogue Forum in Vienna. Against the backdrop of the current crises in the world, the second SDG Dialogue Forum focused on cooperation between politics, civil society, media and NGOs.

Economic Developments and Business

At the first meeting of the "European Political Community", the informal summit of EU heads of state and government in Prague, Austria attracted particular attention by wanting to define a common EU gas price cap. For Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer it was clear in Prague that there would be "no embargo via the back door" when it comes to Russian gas.

At a recent meeting, international airports agreed to become carbon neutral by 2050. This also applies to the airport in Vienna-Schwechat. However, this airport is pursuing a much more ambitious goal: it wants to be completely CO2 neutral by 2023.

After the recovery of the national economy in the previous year as well as in the first half of 2022, the Economic Research Institute and the Institute for Advanced Studies see Austria in a downturn phase. Stagflation is looming next year.

New Ambassadors in Vienna

Merle Pajula, Estonia's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Merle Pajula, the new Ambassador to Austria and permanent representative of Estonia to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Mary Wangui Mugwanja, Kenya's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Mary Wangui Mugwanja, the new permanent representative of Kenya to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Arts and Culture in Vienna

The Jewish Museum Vienna is showing a video installation by film artist James T. Hong as the museum's first project to have more influence on social discourse. The exhibition "Apologies" displays apologies by heads of state for crimes approved or ordered by the state.

What Else Happened This Week?

Austrian universities are getting better. At least this can be read from the recently published "Times Higher Education Ranking", which compares almost 1,800 international universities annually. This year, a total of 3 Austrian universities reached the top 200, Austria's best result so far.



