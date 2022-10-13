Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations in Vienna
Mary Wangui Mugwanja, Kenya's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Mary Wangui Mugwanja, the new permanent representative of Kenya to the International Organizations in Vienna.
The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Mary Wangui Mugwanja, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Kenya, Mary Wangui Mugwanja, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/2T8fLbC7UC@KenyaEmbVienna pic.twitter.com/yQzbrewzhq— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) October 11, 2022
Mary Mugwanja holds Bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Management from Strathmore University –(Double Major in Public Administration & NPO Managemen) & a Certificate in Leadership & Management from the same Campus. Additionaly, she holds a Diploma in Secretarial Duties
Prior to her diplomacy career, she gained tremendous experience in business, where she worked at Barclays Bank and Equity Bank, among others.
Ms. Mugwanja speaks English and Swahili.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 2001
|Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen
|Career History:
|2001-2004
|Prestige Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
|2005-2007
|Branch Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
|2007-2008
|Senior Branch Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
|2008-2009
|Business Development Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
|2009-2012
|Business Growth & Development Manager, Equity Bank of Kenya
|2012-2017
|Senior Business Growth & Development Manager, Equity Bank of Kenya
|2017–2022
|County Executive Committee Member, Finance and Economic Development, County Government of Nyandarua, Kenya
|2020-2022
|County Executive Committee Member, Transport, Energy and Public Works, County Government of Nyandarua, Kenya
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna