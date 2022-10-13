Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations in Vienna

Mary Wangui Mugwanja, Kenya's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Mary Wangui Mugwanja, the new permanent representative of Kenya to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Mary Mugwanja and Ghada Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna. / Picture: © UNIS United Nations Information Service

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Mary Wangui Mugwanja, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Mary Mugwanja holds Bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Management from Strathmore University –(Double Major in Public Administration & NPO Managemen) & a Certificate in Leadership & Management from the same Campus. Additionaly, she holds a Diploma in Secretarial Duties

Prior to her diplomacy career, she gained tremendous experience in business, where she worked at Barclays Bank and Equity Bank, among others.

Ms. Mugwanja speaks English and Swahili.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 2001 Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen
Career History:
2001-2004 Prestige Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
2005-2007 Branch Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
2007-2008 Senior Branch Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
2008-2009 Business Development Manager, Barclays Bank of Kenya
2009-2012 Business Growth & Development Manager, Equity Bank of Kenya
2012-2017 Senior Business Growth & Development Manager, Equity Bank of Kenya
2017–2022 County Executive Committee Member, Finance and Economic Development, County Government of Nyandarua, Kenya
2020-2022 County Executive Committee Member, Transport, Energy and Public Works, County Government of Nyandarua, Kenya
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

