Meet the New Permanent Representative of Moldova to the United Nations in Vienna
Mihaela Mocanu, Moldova's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. As the new Resident Representative of Moldova to the IAEA, Ms. Mocanu presented her credentials as well to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. Meet Ambassador Mihaela Mocanu, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Moldova to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Mihaela Mocanu is an experienced diplomat with years of experience in international relations. The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Moldova to the United Nations (Vienna), Mihaela Mocanu, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Moldova, Mihaela Mocanu, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/ZAwFeA3Rwp pic.twitter.com/EILzOYQOkQ— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 28, 2022
In addition, Ms. Mocanu is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), but she also represents Moldova at the CTBTO and the IAEA. Ms. Mocanu is well versed in the world of diplomacy.
Welcomed Amb. Mihaela Mocanu from #Moldova to @IAEAorg. We can support the country in many areas, incl. expanding access to cancer care. Our efforts in securing safety and security of #Ukraine's nuclear facilities are of particular relevance to as an immediate neighbor of . pic.twitter.com/A3A5WwSgUS— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 16, 2022
Ms. Mocanu was also appointed as Moldova’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Ms. Mocanu presented her credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.
Happy to welcome Amb. Mihaela Mocanu, new Permanent Representative of Moldova to the @OSCE!— Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) August 31, 2022
Thank you for Moldova's strong support to the OSCE. Looking forward to working together pic.twitter.com/UrV2au321e
Ms. Mocanu holds a Master’s degree in philology from the State University of Moldova.
Throughout her career, Ms. Mocanu has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 2007
|Graduated from the State University of Moldova, Master’s degree in philology
|Career History:
|2006-2007
|First Secretary/Counsellor, Western Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation
|2007-2010
|First Secretary, Embassy in Germany
|2010-2013
|First Secretary/Counsellor/Head of Division a.i., Western Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation
|2015-2016
|Counsellor, Central and South-East Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation
|2016-2019
|Counsellor, Embassy in Romania
|2019-2022
|Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and International Security Division, Directorate for Multilateral Cooperation
|Since 2022
|Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE and to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages
|English, German, Romanian and Russian