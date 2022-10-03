Meet the New Permanent Representative of Moldova to the United Nations in Vienna

Mihaela Mocanu, Moldova's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. As the new Resident Representative of Moldova to the IAEA, Ms. Mocanu presented her credentials as well to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. Meet Ambassador Mihaela Mocanu, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Moldova to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of Moldova to the IAEA, HE Ms. Mihaela Mocanu, presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

In addition, Ms. Mocanu is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), but she also represents Moldova at the CTBTO and the IAEA. Ms. Mocanu is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

Ms. Mocanu was also appointed as Moldova’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Ms. Mocanu presented her credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.

Ms. Mocanu holds a Master’s degree in philology from the State University of Moldova.

Throughout her career, Ms. Mocanu has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 2007 Graduated from the State University of Moldova, Master’s degree in philology
Career History:
2006-2007 First Secretary/Counsellor, Western Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation
2007-2010 First Secretary, Embassy in Germany
2010-2013 First Secretary/Counsellor/Head of Division a.i., Western Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation
2015-2016 Counsellor, Central and South-East Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation
2016-2019 Counsellor, Embassy in Romania
2019-2022 Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and International Security Division, Directorate for Multilateral Cooperation
Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE and to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages English, German, Romanian and Russian

UNIS

UNOOSA United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIS United Nations Information Service, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Moldova, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, CTBTO - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
