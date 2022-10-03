Meet the New Permanent Representative of Moldova to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of Moldova to the IAEA, HE Ms. Mihaela Mocanu, presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Mihaela Mocanu is an experienced diplomat with years of experience in international relations. The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Moldova to the United Nations (Vienna), Mihaela Mocanu, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Moldova, Mihaela Mocanu, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/ZAwFeA3Rwp pic.twitter.com/EILzOYQOkQ — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 28, 2022

In addition, Ms. Mocanu is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), but she also represents Moldova at the CTBTO and the IAEA. Ms. Mocanu is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

Welcomed Amb. Mihaela Mocanu from #Moldova to @IAEAorg. We can support the country in many areas, incl. expanding access to cancer care. Our efforts in securing safety and security of #Ukraine's nuclear facilities are of particular relevance to as an immediate neighbor of . pic.twitter.com/A3A5WwSgUS — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 16, 2022

Ms. Mocanu was also appointed as Moldova’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Ms. Mocanu presented her credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.

Happy to welcome Amb. Mihaela Mocanu, new Permanent Representative of Moldova to the @OSCE!



Thank you for Moldova's strong support to the OSCE. Looking forward to working together pic.twitter.com/UrV2au321e — Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) August 31, 2022

Ms. Mocanu holds a Master’s degree in philology from the State University of Moldova.

Throughout her career, Ms. Mocanu has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 2007 Graduated from the State University of Moldova, Master’s degree in philology

Career History:

2006-2007 First Secretary/Counsellor, Western Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation

2007-2010 First Secretary, Embassy in Germany

2010-2013 First Secretary/Counsellor/Head of Division a.i., Western Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation

2015-2016 Counsellor, Central and South-East Europe Division, Department for Bilateral Cooperation

2016-2019 Counsellor, Embassy in Romania

2019-2022 Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and International Security Division, Directorate for Multilateral Cooperation Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE and to the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

Languages English, German, Romanian and Russian

UNIS