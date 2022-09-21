Meet the New Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations in Vienna

Lorenzo Ravano, Monaco's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Lorenzo Ravano, the new permanent representative of the Principality of Monaco to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of Monaco to the IAEA, HE Mr. Lorenzo Ravano (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Lorenzo Ravano is an experienced diplomat with years of experience in international relations. The new Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations (Vienna), Lorenzo Ravano, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

In addition, Mr. Lorenzo Ravano is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Monaco at the CTBTO and the IAEA. Mr. Ravano is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

Mr. Ravano is also Monaco's ambassador to Germany and Poland. Formerly, Mr. Ravano served as Minister-Counsellor-Deputy Head of Mission at the Princely Monégasque Embassy in Germany, Poland, and Austria, as well as Deputy Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and International Organizations based in Vienna from 2017, until his first appointment as ambassador.

Ambassador Ravano is very committed to environmental protection, as is Prince Albert of Monaco, and wishes above all to strengthen Monaco's relationship with international organizations as well as other states in this regard.

An International University of Monaco Bachelor's degree in Business Administration is held by Ambassador Ravano. Furthermore, he holds a Postgraduate European Education and Diploma in International Marketing from the Academy of Brussels.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ravano has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 2003 Earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the International University of Monaco, summa cum Laude.
Career History:
2003-2008 Head of Division, Stamp Issuing Office of the Principality of Monaco
2008-2017 Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy in the United States and Canada
2011 Deputy Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States
2016 Counsellor then First Counsellor
2017-2022 Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and International Organizations based in Vienna
2017-2022 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Germany, Austria and Poland
2019 First Counsellor then Minister-Counsellor
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the UN, the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
Family: Married, three children

