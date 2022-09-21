Meet the New Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of Monaco to the IAEA, HE Mr. Lorenzo Ravano (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Lorenzo Ravano is an experienced diplomat with years of experience in international relations. The new Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations (Vienna), Lorenzo Ravano, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Monaco, Lorenzo Ravano, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly. More - https://t.co/1XqCms6w9e pic.twitter.com/OuTHQRA8vu — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 20, 2022

In addition, Mr. Lorenzo Ravano is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Monaco at the CTBTO and the IAEA. Mr. Ravano is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

The work of @IAEAorg's marine labs in #Monaco underpins our efforts to protect the ocean, fight #PlasticPollution, and more. Good to welcome and discuss this and other topics with Amb. Lorenzo Ravano. Thank you for your hospitality and commitment to protecting the environment. pic.twitter.com/RkXRrp0dY0 — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 12, 2022

Mr. Ravano is also Monaco's ambassador to Germany and Poland. Formerly, Mr. Ravano served as Minister-Counsellor-Deputy Head of Mission at the Princely Monégasque Embassy in Germany, Poland, and Austria, as well as Deputy Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and International Organizations based in Vienna from 2017, until his first appointment as ambassador.

Ambassador Ravano is very committed to environmental protection, as is Prince Albert of Monaco, and wishes above all to strengthen Monaco's relationship with international organizations as well as other states in this regard.

An International University of Monaco Bachelor's degree in Business Administration is held by Ambassador Ravano. Furthermore, he holds a Postgraduate European Education and Diploma in International Marketing from the Academy of Brussels.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ravano has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 2003 Earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the International University of Monaco, summa cum Laude. Career History:

2003-2008 Head of Division, Stamp Issuing Office of the Principality of Monaco

2008-2017 Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy in the United States and Canada

2011 Deputy Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States

2016 Counsellor then First Counsellor

2017-2022 Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and International Organizations based in Vienna 2017-2022 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Germany, Austria and Poland 2019 First Counsellor then Minister-Counsellor Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the UN, the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Languages: English, French, German, Italian and Spanish Family: Married, three children

United Nations Information Service Vienna