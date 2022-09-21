Meet the New Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations (Vienna), Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Sudan, Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, who presented his credentials to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly. More - https://t.co/sf6xILXvLV pic.twitter.com/S9TaTN0bQr

— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 21, 2022

Mr. Elnour holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Khartoum.

Mr. Elnour speaks Arabic and English.

He is married and has one son.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 1995 Earned Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Khartoum Career History:

1995-2000 Third Secretary in the departments of European Affairs, Consular Affairs and Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2000-2004 Second Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Bucharest, Romania 2004-2007 First Secretary, American Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2007-2011 Counselor and Minister Plenipotentiary at Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya 2012-2013 Minister Plenipotentiary, American Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2013-2016 Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Juba, South Sudan 2016-2019 Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations, New York 2019 Chargé d'Affaires a.i., Embassy in Washington D.C., United States 2020-2022 Director, Sub-Regional Organizations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Family: Married, one son

United Nations Information Service Vienna