Meet the New Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations in Vienna
Sponsored Content
Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, Sudan's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, the new permanent representative of Sudan to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Mr. Rodrigo Olsen Olivares recently presented his credentials to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
The new Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations (Vienna), Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Sudan, Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, who presented his credentials to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly. More - https://t.co/sf6xILXvLV pic.twitter.com/S9TaTN0bQr
— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 21, 2022
Mr. Elnour holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Khartoum.
Mr. Elnour speaks Arabic and English.
He is married and has one son.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1995
|Earned Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Khartoum
|Career History:
|1995-2000
|Third Secretary in the departments of European Affairs, Consular Affairs and Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2000-2004
|Second Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Bucharest, Romania
|2004-2007
|First Secretary, American Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2007-2011
|Counselor and Minister Plenipotentiary at Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya
|2012-2013
|Minister Plenipotentiary, American Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2013-2016
|Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Juba, South Sudan
|2016-2019
|Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations, New York
|2019
|Chargé d'Affaires a.i., Embassy in Washington D.C., United States
|2020-2022
|Director, Sub-Regional Organizations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Family:
|Married, one son
Fast News Search