Meet the New Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 10:38 ♦ (Vindobona)

Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, Sudan's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, the new permanent representative of Sudan to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Mr. Rodrigo Olsen Olivares recently presented his credentials to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

The new Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations (Vienna), Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Mr. Elnour holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Khartoum.

Mr. Elnour speaks Arabic and English.

He is married and has one son.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1995 Earned Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Khartoum
Career History:
1995-2000 Third Secretary in the departments of European Affairs, Consular Affairs and Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2000-2004 Second Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Bucharest, Romania
2004-2007 First Secretary, American Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2007-2011 Counselor and Minister Plenipotentiary at Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya
2012-2013 Minister Plenipotentiary, American Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2013-2016 Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Juba, South Sudan
2016-2019 Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations, New York
2019 Chargé d'Affaires a.i., Embassy in Washington D.C., United States
2020-2022 Director, Sub-Regional Organizations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married, one son

United Nations Information Service Vienna

Mr Olivares recently appeared before the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and presented him with his credentials.
Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations in Vienna (Yesterday)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of France to the International Organizations in Vienna (Yesterday)
Reopening of the Bilateral Icelandic Embassy in Vienna (September 19)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNIS United Nations Information Service, UN United Nations, Sudan, Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter