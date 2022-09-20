Meet the New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations (Vienna), Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Mr Olivares recently appeared before the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and presented him with his credentials.

Presentando Cartas Credenciales al Presidente de Austria. Un honor representar a mi Chile querido en este nuevo desafío. @Minrel_Chile @EmbChileAustria Thanks @MFA_Austria @hennig_m An honor and confident to strengthen bilateral relations pic.twitter.com/7h63X8B9oc

— Rod Olsen (@RO_OLSEN) September 16, 2022

Rodrigo Olsen Olivares holds a PhD in History from the Catholic University of Valparaiso and later an additional degree from the Diplomatic Academy "Andrés Bello" in Chile. He also holds a Master's degree in International Studies from the University of Chile and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Carleton University in Canada.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Chile, Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @ghadafathiwaly. More - https://t.co/vpELqSctsy pic.twitter.com/Ouh0gTZN1x — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 16, 2022

He has worked in Chile's embassies in Argentina, Italy and Spain, as well as in Chile's mission to the Organisation of American States. Meanwhile, he worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Directorate of International and Human Security, the General Directorate of Ceremonial and Protocol, the Directorate of South America, the Directorate of Strategic Planning, the Directorate of Regional and Multilateral Integration, and the Cabinets of the Minister and Under-Secretary of State.

Welcome to Austria !! Willkommen !! Hoy he presentado copia de las cartas credenciales que me acreditan como Embajador de Chile en Austria. Gracias Bernhard Faustenhammer, Director Adjunto de Protocolo @MFA_Austria @Minrel_Chile @EmbChileAustria @hennig_m pic.twitter.com/xor42iADBE — Rod Olsen (@RO_OLSEN) July 22, 2022

He was then a diplomat at the Embassy in Italy and Alternate Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome. Between 2018 and 2020, he served as Director of the Environment and Ocean Affairs and Director of Asia Pacific. Olivares spent the last two years as Ambassador to Finland and non-resident Ambassador to Estonia.

Mr. Rodrigo Olsen Olivares is married and has two sons.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 1995 Earned Master of Arts in international affairs from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Pontificia Universidad Católica of Valparaiso, Chile Career History:

1995-1998 Diplomat, Embassy in Argentina

1999-2000 Diplomat, Embassy in Italy

2004-2006 Diplomat, Embassy in Spain

2010-2015 Diplomat, Mission of Chile to the Organization of American States in Washington D.C., United States

2016-2017 Diplomat, Embassy in Italy and Alternate Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy

2018-2019 Director of Asia Pacific 2019-2020 Director of the Environment and Ocean Affairs 2020-2022 Ambassador to Finland and non-resident Ambassador to Estonia Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Family: Married, two sons.

United Nations Information Service Vienna