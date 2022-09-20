Meet the New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations in Vienna

Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, Chile's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, the new permanent representative of Chile to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Mr. Rodrigo Olsen Olivares recently presented his credentials to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

The new Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations (Vienna), Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Mr Olivares recently appeared before the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and presented him with his credentials.

Rodrigo Olsen Olivares holds a PhD in History from the Catholic University of Valparaiso and later an additional degree from the Diplomatic Academy "Andrés Bello" in Chile. He also holds a Master's degree in International Studies from the University of Chile and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Carleton University in Canada.

He has worked in Chile's embassies in Argentina, Italy and Spain, as well as in Chile's mission to the Organisation of American States. Meanwhile, he worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Directorate of International and Human Security, the General Directorate of Ceremonial and Protocol, the Directorate of South America, the Directorate of Strategic Planning, the Directorate of Regional and Multilateral Integration, and the Cabinets of the Minister and Under-Secretary of State.

He was then a diplomat at the Embassy in Italy and Alternate Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome. Between 2018 and 2020, he served as Director of the Environment and Ocean Affairs and Director of Asia Pacific. Olivares spent the last two years as Ambassador to Finland and non-resident Ambassador to Estonia.

Mr. Rodrigo Olsen Olivares is married and has two sons.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1995 Earned Master of Arts in international affairs from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Pontificia Universidad Católica of Valparaiso, Chile
Career History:
1995-1998 Diplomat, Embassy in Argentina
1999-2000 Diplomat, Embassy in Italy
2004-2006 Diplomat, Embassy in Spain
2010-2015 Diplomat, Mission of Chile to the Organization of American States in Washington D.C., United States
2016-2017 Diplomat, Embassy in Italy and Alternate Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy
2018-2019 Director of Asia Pacific
2019-2020 Director of the Environment and Ocean Affairs
2020-2022 Ambassador to Finland and non-resident Ambassador to Estonia
Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married, two sons.

