Meet the New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations in Vienna
Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, Chile's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, the new permanent representative of Chile to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Mr Olivares recently appeared before the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and presented him with his credentials.
Presentando Cartas Credenciales al Presidente de Austria. Un honor representar a mi Chile querido en este nuevo desafío.
— Rod Olsen (@RO_OLSEN) September 16, 2022
Rodrigo Olsen Olivares holds a PhD in History from the Catholic University of Valparaiso and later an additional degree from the Diplomatic Academy "Andrés Bello" in Chile. He also holds a Master's degree in International Studies from the University of Chile and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Carleton University in Canada.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Chile, Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna
He has worked in Chile's embassies in Argentina, Italy and Spain, as well as in Chile's mission to the Organisation of American States. Meanwhile, he worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Directorate of International and Human Security, the General Directorate of Ceremonial and Protocol, the Directorate of South America, the Directorate of Strategic Planning, the Directorate of Regional and Multilateral Integration, and the Cabinets of the Minister and Under-Secretary of State.
Hoy he presentado copia de las cartas credenciales que me acreditan como Embajador de Chile en Austria.
He was then a diplomat at the Embassy in Italy and Alternate Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome. Between 2018 and 2020, he served as Director of the Environment and Ocean Affairs and Director of Asia Pacific. Olivares spent the last two years as Ambassador to Finland and non-resident Ambassador to Estonia.
Mr. Rodrigo Olsen Olivares is married and has two sons.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1995
|Earned Master of Arts in international affairs from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Pontificia Universidad Católica of Valparaiso, Chile
|Career History:
|1995-1998
|Diplomat, Embassy in Argentina
|1999-2000
|Diplomat, Embassy in Italy
|2004-2006
|Diplomat, Embassy in Spain
|2010-2015
|Diplomat, Mission of Chile to the Organization of American States in Washington D.C., United States
|2016-2017
|Diplomat, Embassy in Italy and Alternate Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy
|2018-2019
|Director of Asia Pacific
|2019-2020
|Director of the Environment and Ocean Affairs
|2020-2022
|Ambassador to Finland and non-resident Ambassador to Estonia
|Since 2022
|Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Family:
|Married, two sons.