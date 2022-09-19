Meet the New Permanent Representative of Belgium to the International Organizations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 11 hours ago; 12:17 ♦ (Vindobona)

Caroline Vermeulen, Belgium's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Caroline Vermeulen, the new permanent representative of Belgium to the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as the Ambassador to Austria.

The new Resident Representative of Belgium to the IAEA, HE Ms. Caroline Vermeulen, presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Caroline Vermeulen is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations.

In addition, Mrs. Caroline Vermeulen is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), she also represents Belgium at the CTBTO and the IAEA. She is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

Mrs. Vermeulen is also Belgium's ambassador with residence in Vienna to Slovakia, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mrs.Vermeulen is a career diplomat that had many stepovers in her career and is well versed in bilateral and multilateral relations. The diplomat served all around the globe. Ambassador Vermeulen is working hard to encourage more women to discover diplomacy and pursue a career in international relations.

Mrs. Vermeulen holds a Postgraduate degree in European Studies from the College of Europe, Bruges and a Master’s degree in Contemporary History from the Université Catholique deLouvain.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Vermeulen has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1998 Earned a Postgraduate degree in European Studies from the College of Europe, Bruges and a Master’s degree in Contemporary History from the Université Catholique deLouvain
Career History:
1998 Attaché, Embassy in Tokyo, Japan
1999-2002 Environment Attaché, Belgian Permanent Representation to the European Union
2002-2004 First Secretary, Embassy in Moscow, Russia
2004-2011 Secretary of Her Majesty Queen Paola, Brussels
2006-2011 Deputy Chief of Protocol to His Majesty the King, Brussels
2011-2015 Director of the Belgian Office, Taipei, Taiwan Province of China
2015-2019 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Beijing, China
2019-2022 Director for European External Relations, Directorate General for European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN, the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as the OSCE
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: Dutch, English, French, German and Italian
Family: Married, two children

United Nations Information Service Vienna

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in Vienna (September 15)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OSCE in Vienna (September 6)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the OSCE in Vienna (September 5)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNIS United Nations Information Service, UN United Nations, Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, Caroline Vermeulen, Belgium
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter