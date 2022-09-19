Meet the New Permanent Representative of Belgium to the International Organizations in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of Belgium to the IAEA, HE Ms. Caroline Vermeulen, presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Caroline Vermeulen is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Belgium, Caroline Vermeulen, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly . More - https://t.co/4XI7dsFPpN pic.twitter.com/e6IQ15Hk74 — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 16, 2022

In addition, Mrs. Caroline Vermeulen is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), she also represents Belgium at the CTBTO and the IAEA. She is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

Looking forward to continuing our strong partnership with the @iaeaorg on a great variety of issues. will remain a global driver of nuclear innovation! https://t.co/M5A4PBMku8 — Belgium in Vienna (@BelgiuminVienna) September 12, 2022

Mrs. Vermeulen is also Belgium's ambassador with residence in Vienna to Slovakia, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



A warm welcome to our new colleagues, Ambassador Caroline Vermeulen and First Secretary Florinda Baleci! We wish them all the best in their new functions in Vienna and look forward to working with them on bilateral and multilateral files! pic.twitter.com/t65hXuvYEX — Belgium in Vienna (@BelgiuminVienna) August 24, 2022

Mrs.Vermeulen is a career diplomat that had many stepovers in her career and is well versed in bilateral and multilateral relations. The diplomat served all around the globe. Ambassador Vermeulen is working hard to encourage more women to discover diplomacy and pursue a career in international relations.

Während eines offiziellen aber herzlichen Empfangs hatBotschafterin Vermeulen Bundespräsident @vanderbellen ihr Beglaubigungsschreiben überreicht. Die hervorragenden Beziehungen zwischen & wird sie weiter stärken! Vielen Dank @aussenamt_at für die perfekte Organisation! pic.twitter.com/tqNQ1Bm1sd — Belgium in Vienna (@BelgiuminVienna) September 16, 2022

Mrs. Vermeulen holds a Postgraduate degree in European Studies from the College of Europe, Bruges and a Master’s degree in Contemporary History from the Université Catholique deLouvain.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Vermeulen has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 1998 Earned a Postgraduate degree in European Studies from the College of Europe, Bruges and a Master’s degree in Contemporary History from the Université Catholique deLouvain Career History:

1998 Attaché, Embassy in Tokyo, Japan

1999-2002 Environment Attaché, Belgian Permanent Representation to the European Union

2002-2004 First Secretary, Embassy in Moscow, Russia

2004-2011 Secretary of Her Majesty Queen Paola, Brussels

2006-2011 Deputy Chief of Protocol to His Majesty the King, Brussels

2011-2015 Director of the Belgian Office, Taipei, Taiwan Province of China 2015-2019 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Beijing, China 2019-2022 Director for European External Relations, Directorate General for European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN, the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as the OSCE Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Languages: Dutch, English, French, German and Italian Family: Married, two children

United Nations Information Service Vienna