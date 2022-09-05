Meet the New Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the OSCE in Vienna

Luxembourg has a new permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. / Picture: © OSCE

Jean Graff was appointed as Luxembourg’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Jean Graff, Permanent Representative of Luxembourg, presents his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.

Welcome to the @OSCE, Ambassador Jean Graff, newly appointed Permanent Representative of Luxembourg .

Looking forward to working together! pic.twitter.com/gCZ0hayZHn — Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) August 30, 2022

Ambassador Jean Graff is an experienced diplomat with more than 30 years of experience in international relations. Mr. Graff worked as an Ambassador in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany.

In addition, he is well versed in multilateral relations, since in his time as Luxembourg's Ambassador to the Netherlands, based in The Hague, he was also Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Mr. Graff is well educated and holds a Business degree from University Nancy. Mr. Graff has a comprehensive experience in diplomacy and business. He went to New York City in 1995 as Luxembourg Consul General, where he remained until 2001. At the same time, he was Director of the Luxembourg Trade & Investment Office. He also represented the State of Luxembourg on the Board of Directors of SNCI (National Company for Credit and Investments), Luxair Group and the Office du Ducroire.

Mr. Graff was awarded the Commander's Cross in the Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Grand Cross in the Order of Orange-Nassau of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Curriculum Vitae:

Date of Birth: September 24, 1964 in Luxembourg

Prior to 1987 Studied business administration at the University of Nancy and graduated with a master's degree Career History:

1987 Entered the service of the Luxembourg Ministry of Education

1989-1992 Legation Attaché in the Department of European Affairs and International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1993-1995 Worked at the Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the European Union in Brussels

1995-2001 Luxembourg Consul General to New York City / Director of the Luxembourg Trade & Investment Office

2002-2008 Luxembourg Ambassador to the Netherlands based in The Hague and the Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

2008-2013 Director of the European Affairs and International Economic Relations Department

2013-2017 Ambassador to Madrid, Spain and Andorra

2017-2022 Ambassador to Berlin, Germany

Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the OSCE in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the OSCE in Vienna

Languages: Luxembourgish, Dutch, English, French, German and Spanish Family: Married, two children

