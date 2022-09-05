Meet the New Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the OSCE in Vienna
Jean Graff, Luxembourg's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna, Helga Maria Schmid. Meet Ambassador Jean Graff, the new permanent representative of Luxembourg to the OSCE in Vienna.
Jean Graff was appointed as Luxembourg’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Jean Graff, Permanent Representative of Luxembourg, presents his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.
Welcome to the @OSCE, Ambassador Jean Graff, newly appointed Permanent Representative of Luxembourg .— Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) August 30, 2022
Ambassador Jean Graff is an experienced diplomat with more than 30 years of experience in international relations. Mr. Graff worked as an Ambassador in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany.
In addition, he is well versed in multilateral relations, since in his time as Luxembourg's Ambassador to the Netherlands, based in The Hague, he was also Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Mr. Graff is well educated and holds a Business degree from University Nancy. Mr. Graff has a comprehensive experience in diplomacy and business. He went to New York City in 1995 as Luxembourg Consul General, where he remained until 2001. At the same time, he was Director of the Luxembourg Trade & Investment Office. He also represented the State of Luxembourg on the Board of Directors of SNCI (National Company for Credit and Investments), Luxair Group and the Office du Ducroire.
Mr. Graff was awarded the Commander's Cross in the Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Grand Cross in the Order of Orange-Nassau of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
Throughout his career, Mr. Graff has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|September 24, 1964 in Luxembourg
|Prior to 1987
|Studied business administration at the University of Nancy and graduated with a master's degree
|Career History:
|1987
|Entered the service of the Luxembourg Ministry of Education
|1989-1992
|Legation Attaché in the Department of European Affairs and International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|1993-1995
|Worked at the Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the European Union in Brussels
|1995-2001
|Luxembourg Consul General to New York City / Director of the Luxembourg Trade & Investment Office
|2002-2008
|Luxembourg Ambassador to the Netherlands based in The Hague and the Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
|2008-2013
|Director of the European Affairs and International Economic Relations Department
|2013-2017
|Ambassador to Madrid, Spain and Andorra
|2017-2022
|Ambassador to Berlin, Germany
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the OSCE in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the OSCE in Vienna
|Languages:
|Luxembourgish, Dutch, English, French, German and Spanish
|Family:
|Married, two children