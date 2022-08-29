Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:01 ♦ (Vindobona)

Talal Alfassam, Kuwait's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador Talal Alfassam, the new permanent representative of Kuwait to the International Organizations in Vienna.

H.E. Talal Sulaiman Alfassam, Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait, presents his credentials to the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. / Picture: © CTBTO / Flickr [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)]

Talal Alfassam was appointed as Kuwait’s new ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations office in Vienna.

Ambassador Talal Alfassam is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations. Mr. Alfassam already worked in Vienna at the Kuwait Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna and Embassy of Kuwait to Austria from 2006 until 2011.

In addition, Mr. Alfassam is not only the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Kuwait at CTBTO and the IAEA. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

The busy diplomat, has had many stopovers in the course of his career, serving his countries foreign ministry in the U.S., Austira and Asia. Mr. Alfassam was educated in the U.S. and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon.

Throughout his career, Mr. Alfassam has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 2000 Earned Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon, United States
Career History:
2000-2006 Worked at the Embassy of Kuwait to the United States
2006-2011 Worked at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna and Embassy to Austria
2011-2012 Counsellor, Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'affaires, Embassy in Singapore
2012-2017 Section Head on Non-Proliferation, Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2017-2022 Minister plenipotentiary and Alternate Representative, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married, two children

United Nations Information Service Vienna

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations in Vienna (August 16)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations in Vienna (August 16)
Meet the New Ambassadors of Portugal, Lesotho, Brunei and Cambodia to Austria (July 7)
Read More
UNOOSA United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Kuwait, Talal Sulaiman Alfassam, Dennis Thatchaichawalit, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter