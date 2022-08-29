Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations in Vienna
Talal Alfassam, Kuwait's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador Talal Alfassam, the new permanent representative of Kuwait to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Talal Alfassam was appointed as Kuwait’s new ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations office in Vienna.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Kuwait @Kuwait_vienna, Talal Alfassam, who presented his credentials today to the Deputy Director-General of #UNVienna Dennis Thatchaichawalit. More here https://t.co/XRA7scBRHq pic.twitter.com/CuUv0SKSj5— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) August 25, 2022
Ambassador Talal Alfassam is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations. Mr. Alfassam already worked in Vienna at the Kuwait Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna and Embassy of Kuwait to Austria from 2006 until 2011.
Ambassador Talal Alfassam presented his credentials today as #Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations office in Vienna @UN_Vienna— KuwaitEmbassy-Vienna (@Kuwait_vienna) August 25, 2022
Amb. Alfassam reaffirmed Kuwait's strong support for the @UN and his readiness to strengthen the partnership. pic.twitter.com/QDDuQpoZzV
In addition, Mr. Alfassam is not only the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Kuwait at CTBTO and the IAEA. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.
During the meeting, Amb. Alfassam commended the important work of the @CTBTO and reaffirmed #Kuwait's position on issues related to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.— KuwaitEmbassy-Vienna (@Kuwait_vienna) August 26, 2022
The busy diplomat, has had many stopovers in the course of his career, serving his countries foreign ministry in the U.S., Austira and Asia. Mr. Alfassam was educated in the U.S. and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon.
Throughout his career, Mr. Alfassam has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 2000
|Earned Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon, United States
|Career History:
|2000-2006
|Worked at the Embassy of Kuwait to the United States
|2006-2011
|Worked at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna and Embassy to Austria
|2011-2012
|Counsellor, Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'affaires, Embassy in Singapore
|2012-2017
|Section Head on Non-Proliferation, Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2017-2022
|Minister plenipotentiary and Alternate Representative, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Family:
|Married, two children