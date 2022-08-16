Meet the New Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations in Vienna
Levent Eler, Turkey's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador Levent Eler, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Turkey to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Turkey's new Permanent Representative, Levent Eler, today presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dennis Thatchaichawalit.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey has published the decree on ambassadors. According to the published decree of the new ambassador, Levent Eler has been appointed as the Permanent Representative of the United Nations in Vienna.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Türkiye, Levent Eler, who presented his credentials today to the Deputy Director-General of #UNVienna Dennis Thatchaichawalit. More here https://t.co/PxqFsaSOB1 pic.twitter.com/lRg33fuLaB— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) August 16, 2022
Turkish diplomat Levent Eler was born in Keşan on 30 August 1971. In 1989, he graduated from TED Ankara College and then from the Faculty of Political Science, Department of International Relations at Ankara University. He obtained a Master's degree in International Relations from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
On the 1. of August he started his duty in Vienna.
Mr Eler is married and has two daughters.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1999
|Completed his studies at the Institute of International Relations, Faculty of Law, Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.
|Career History:
|1994-1997
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|1997-1999
|Third Secretary, Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi
|1999-2002
| Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of Türkiye to the United Nations, Geneva
|2002-2004
|Second and First Secretary, Deputy Directorate General for Bilateral Economic Affairs (Energy), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2009-2011
|Head of Department (Greece), Deputy Directorate General for Northeastern Mediterranean, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2011-2016
|Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Türkiye to the United Nations, New York
|2016-2019
|Ambassador to Yemen
|2019- present
|Special Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Family:
|Married, two children