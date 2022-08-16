Meet the New Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations in Vienna
Mohsen Naziri Asl, Iran's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador Naziri Asl, the new permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Mohsen Naziri-Asl was appointed as Iran’s new ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations office in Vienna and Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).He was appointed as the new envoy to the IAEA during the ongoing negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Iran, Mohsen Naziri Asl, who presented his credentials today to the Deputy Director-General of #UNVienna Dennis Thatchaichawalit. More here https://t.co/jnWNBsQpFR pic.twitter.com/Uvn04QTavo— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) August 16, 2022
Ambassador Naziri Asl is an experienced diplomat with more than 30 years of experience in international relations, particularly multilateral relations, and knows the United Nations well, having served as Ambassador in Geneva for Iran. Mr. As was also already Deputy Ambassador in Vienna to the United Nations in 2005.
We are pleased to announce the arrival of Dr. Mohsen Naziri Asl, new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of I.R. of Iran to the UNOV.— Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN-Vienna (@PMIRAN_Vienna) August 16, 2022
Amb. Naziri, is a career diplomat with a long-standing background on disarmament and arms control. We wish him a successful tenure. pic.twitter.com/OELh4ZCqJM
In addition, Mr. Naziri Asl is an advisor and confidant of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and was nominated by Iran's Foreign Minister himself to the post of Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna.
Ultimately, Naziri-Asl was proposed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and appointed by President Ebrahim Raisi to the position.Mr. Naziri Asl had a meeting with Amirabdollahian ahead of leaving for the mission, presenting his working plan and receiving advice and instructions.
Mr. Naziri Asl is well educated and holds several degrees from universities in Iran. A Ph.D. in International Law is held by Mr. Naziri Asl at the University of Shahid Beheshti, Tehran. In addition to his Master's degree in Diplomacy and International Organizations, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Relations from the School of International Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a Bachelor of Theology, philosophy branch, from the Islamic Azad University.
Mr. Naziri Asl is fluent in many languages and speaks Persian, Turkish, English, German, Arabic and French.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|11 August 1961 in Tehran, Iran
|Education:
|1989
|Earned Bachelor's degree in Theology, philosophy branch, from the Islamic Azad University, Tehran
|1993
|Earned Bachelor's degree in Political Relations from the School of International Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran
|1996
|Earned Master’s degree in Diplomacy and International Organizations from the School of International Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran
|2013
|Earned PhD. in International Law from the University of Shahid Beheshti, Tehran
|Career History:
|1988-1996
|Political Expert, Department of the Disarmament and International Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|1996-1999
|Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva
|1999-2002
|Deputy Director of Disarmament and International Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2002-2005
|Director of Disarmament and International Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2005
|Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Office in Vienna
|2006-2008
|Deputy Head of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the OPCW, The Hague
|2007-2010
|Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Iran in the Netherlands
|2011-2012
|Deputy Director-General, Political and International Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2013-2018
|Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva
|2018-2019
|Advisor to the Deputy Foreign Minister in Charge of Legal and International Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2019-2022
|Secretary of National Authority for CWC and other chemical Conventions (BRS, Minamata and SAICM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2021-2022
|Advisor to the Foreign Minister
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|Persian, Turkish, English, German, Arabic and French
|Family:
|Married, two children
