Meet the New Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations in Vienna

Mohsen Naziri Asl, Iran's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador Naziri Asl, the new permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Mohsen Naziri Asl is the new permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna. / Picture: © ITU/ R.Farrell/ Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Mohsen Naziri-Asl was appointed as Iran’s new ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations office in Vienna and Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).He was appointed as the new envoy to the  IAEA during the ongoing negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Ambassador Naziri Asl is an experienced diplomat with more than 30 years of experience in international relations, particularly multilateral relations, and knows the United Nations well, having served as Ambassador in Geneva for Iran. Mr. As was also already Deputy Ambassador in Vienna to the United Nations in 2005.

In addition, Mr. Naziri Asl is an advisor and confidant of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and was nominated by Iran's Foreign Minister himself to the post of Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna.

Ultimately, Naziri-Asl was proposed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and appointed by President Ebrahim Raisi to the position.Mr. Naziri Asl had a meeting with Amirabdollahian ahead of leaving for the mission, presenting his working plan and receiving advice and instructions.

Mr. Naziri Asl is well educated and holds several degrees from universities in Iran. A Ph.D. in International Law is held by Mr. Naziri Asl at the University of Shahid Beheshti, Tehran. In addition to his Master's degree in Diplomacy and International Organizations, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Relations from the School of International Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a Bachelor of Theology, philosophy branch, from the Islamic Azad University.

Mr. Naziri Asl is fluent in many languages and speaks Persian, Turkish, English, German, Arabic and French.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: 11 August 1961 in Tehran, Iran
Education:
1989 Earned Bachelor's degree in Theology, philosophy branch, from the Islamic Azad University, Tehran
1993 Earned Bachelor's degree in Political Relations from the School of International Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran
1996 Earned Master’s degree in Diplomacy and International Organizations from the School of International Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran
2013 Earned PhD. in International Law from the University of Shahid Beheshti, Tehran
Career History:
1988-1996 Political Expert, Department of the Disarmament and International Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1996-1999 Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva
1999-2002 Deputy Director of Disarmament and International Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2002-2005 Director of Disarmament and International Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2005 Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Office in Vienna
2006-2008 Deputy Head of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the OPCW, The Hague
2007-2010 Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Iran in the Netherlands
2011-2012 Deputy Director-General, Political and International Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2013-2018 Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva
2018-2019 Advisor to the Deputy Foreign Minister in Charge of Legal and International Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2019-2022 Secretary of National Authority for CWC and other chemical Conventions (BRS, Minamata and SAICM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2021-2022 Advisor to the Foreign Minister
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: Persian, Turkish, English, German, Arabic and French
Family: Married, two children

United Nations Information Service Vienna

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

