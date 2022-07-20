Meet the New Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:16 ♦ (Vindobona)

Peter Mišík, Slovakia's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Peter Mišík, the new permanent representative of the Slovak Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The Slovak Republic has a new Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna). / Picture: © Slovak and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the United Nations (Vienna), Peter Mišík, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Peter Mišík is currently the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), UNIDO, CTBTO and the IAEA. In addition, Mr. Mišík, is also the Ambassador to Austria.

Ambassador Peter Mišík genuinely represents the Slovak Republic and the country's concerns bilaterally and multilaterally, a characteristic of the experienced diplomat.

During his career, Peter Mišík, who is serving his second term as the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic in Austria and other International Organizations in Vienna, has served in various capacities.

Mr. Mišík is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience and completed his studies at the Institute of International Relations, Faculty of Law, Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.

Throughout his career, Mr. Mišík has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1999
 Completed his studies at the Institute of International Relations, Faculty of Law, Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.
Career History:
1999-2002 Director of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Western European Union Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2002 Deputy to the Ambassador, Embassy in Berlin, Germany
2003-2007 Consul General, Consulate General in Munich, Germany
2007-2010 Director of the Common Foreign and Security Policy Department, Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2010-2014 Ambassador to the Political and Security Committee of the European Union (EU), Permanent Mission of Slovakia to the EU
2014-2015 Director of the Foreign Relations Department, Office of the President of the Slovak Republic
2015-2017 Political Director, Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs
2017-2021 Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, German
Family: Married, two children

United Nations Information Service Vienna

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassadors of Portugal, Lesotho, Brunei and Cambodia to Austria (July 7)
Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Lybia to the United Nations in Vienna (July 7)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Serbia to the United Nations in Vienna (July 5)
Read More
UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Peter Misik, Slovak Republic, Slovakia, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Austria, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
Featured
How the Police Files from the Uyghur Detention Camps Reveal China's Understanding of Human Rights
Why Germany and Austria Are More Dependent on China for Strategic Raw Materials than on Russian Gas
See latest Vindobona Newsletter