Meet the New Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the United Nations in Vienna
Peter Mišík, Slovakia's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Peter Mišík, the new permanent representative of the Slovak Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna.
The Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the United Nations (Vienna), Peter Mišík, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Peter Mišík is currently the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), UNIDO, CTBTO and the IAEA. In addition, Mr. Mišík, is also the Ambassador to Austria.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Slovakia @SlovakiaMFA, Peter Mišík, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly. More here https://t.co/dlHr006rhk pic.twitter.com/SsEkzUflBd— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) July 20, 2022
Ambassador Peter Mišík genuinely represents the Slovak Republic and the country's concerns bilaterally and multilaterally, a characteristic of the experienced diplomat.
During his career, Peter Mišík, who is serving his second term as the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic in Austria and other International Organizations in Vienna, has served in various capacities.
Mr. Mišík is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience and completed his studies at the Institute of International Relations, Faculty of Law, Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1999
|Completed his studies at the Institute of International Relations, Faculty of Law, Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.
|Career History:
|1999-2002
|Director of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Western European Union Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2002
|Deputy to the Ambassador, Embassy in Berlin, Germany
|2003-2007
| Consul General, Consulate General in Munich, Germany
|2007-2010
|Director of the Common Foreign and Security Policy Department, Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2010-2014
|Ambassador to the Political and Security Committee of the European Union (EU), Permanent Mission of Slovakia to the EU
|2014-2015
|Director of the Foreign Relations Department, Office of the President of the Slovak Republic
|2015-2017
|Political Director, Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs
|2017-2021
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, German
|Family:
|Married, two children