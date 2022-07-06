Meet the New Permanent Representative of Serbia to the United Nations in Vienna

Žarko Obradović, Serbia's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly.

Žarko Obradović, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Medija centar Beograd, CC BY-SA 3.0

The Permanent Representative of Serbia to the United Nations (Vienna), Žarko Obradović, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

During his career, Mr. Obradović, who is also the Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other International Organizations in Vienna, has served in various capacities.

Žarko Obradović has published two books and ten academic articles. Professionally, he teaches at the Faculty of Public Administration and Management at Megatrend University , where he teaches a course on local government administration.

Mr. Obradović holds a Master’s Degree and a PhD, both in Political Science, from the University of Belgrade.

Mr. Obradović speaks English and French.

Mr. Obradović is married and has two daughters.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1989
 Graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences in Belgrade
Career History:
1998-2000 Deputy Minister for Local Self-Government and in the Interim Government
2000-2001 Deputy Minister of Higher Education
2008-2013 Minister of Education and Science
2001-present Member of Parliament
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, French

United Nations Information Service Vienna

<div id="text">
<div class="paywall ">
<p><a href="https://unis.unvienna.org/unis/en/index.html" target="_blank">United Nations Information Service Vienna</a></p>
</div>
</div>
