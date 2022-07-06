Meet the New Permanent Representative of Serbia to the United Nations in Vienna
Žarko Obradović, Serbia’s new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Žarko Obradović, the new permanent representative of Portugal to the International Organizations in Vienna.
The Permanent Representative of Serbia to the United Nations (Vienna), Žarko Obradović, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
During his career, Mr. Obradović, who is also the Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other International Organizations in Vienna, has served in various capacities.
Žarko Obradović has published two books and ten academic articles. Professionally, he teaches at the Faculty of Public Administration and Management at Megatrend University , where he teaches a course on local government administration.
Mr. Obradović holds a Master’s Degree and a PhD, both in Political Science, from the University of Belgrade.
Mr. Obradović speaks English and French.
Mr. Obradović is married and has two daughters.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1989
|Graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences in Belgrade
|Career History:
|1998-2000
|Deputy Minister for Local Self-Government and in the Interim Government
|2000-2001
|Deputy Minister of Higher Education
|2008-2013
| Minister of Education and Science
|2001-present
|Member of Parliament
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, French