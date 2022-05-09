Meet the New Ambassadors of Brazil, Germany, Tanzania and Rwanda to Austria
The new Ambassadors of the Federative Republic of Brazil (H.E. Mr. Nelson Antonio Tabajara de Oliveira), Federal Republic of Germany (H.E. Mr. Michael Josef Hermann Klor – Berchtold), United Republic of Tanzania (H.E. Mr. Celestine Joseph Mushy) and Republic of Rwanda (H.E. Mr. Marie Chantal Rwakazina) to Austria presented their credentials to President Van der Bellen. Learn more about these new ambassadors.
The new Ambassadors of Brazil, Germany, Tanzania and Rwanda to Austria presented their credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, officially accrediting them as ambassadors to the Central European country.
Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Austria H.E. Mr. Nelson Antonio Tabajara de Oliveira
Mr. Tabajara de Oliveira is very engaged in peacekeeping and multilateral diplomacy. As an experienced diplomat with more than 30 years of experience, he is well versed in the world of diplomacy.
Nelson Antonio Tabajara de Oliveira is also the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Brazil to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Austria H.E. Mr. Michael Josef Hermann Klor – Berchtold
Mr. Klor-Berchtold will be the representative of Germany in Austria in the future and is distinguished above all by his commitment and experience.
As a result of his special commitment to environmental and climate issues, Mr. Klor-Berchtold often draws attention to them on his social networks.
Before taking up his post in Austria, he was the Director of the Department of Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development, "G7 Foreign Affairs Sous Sherpa," with the rank of Ambassador at the Federal Foreign Office.
Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to Austria H.E. Mr. Celestine Joseph Mushy
During his career, Mr. Mushy served as the Assistant Administrative Secretary, Mtwara Regional Commissioner's Office and as the Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of Tanzania to the United Nations in New York.
When Celestine Joseph Mushy, Ambassador of Tanzania to Austria presented copies of Certificates of Identity to Hon. Ambassador Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Permanent Secretary, Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary-General presented the Ambassador with a gift of cashew nuts that are grown and processed in Tanzania by an Austrian company known as Biotan Group Ltd with a factory located in Mbagala. The company produces and processes organic cashew nuts
Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Austria H.E. Mrs. Marie Chantal Rwakazina
Marie Chantal Rwakazina is an experienced Rwandan diplomat and politician.
Marie Chantal Rwakazina holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Université Nationale du Rwanda and a master's degree in development studies from the University of Liège in Arlon, Belgium.
Mrs. Rwakazina had quite an impressive University carreer too.
In 2003 and 2004, Marie Chantal Rwakazina was a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Development Studies of the Université Catholique de Kabgayi in Rwanda. From 2000 to 2008, she worked at the Université Nationale du Rwanda in Huye. First, she was a lecturer at the Faculty of Economics and then Head of the Department of Applied Statistics.
From 2008 to 2013, Marie Chantal Rwakazina worked at the Rwanda Association of Local Government Authorities, first as a capacity building expert and then as deputy secretary-general.
From 2013 to 2018, Rwakazina was a United Nations Coordination Analyst at the United Nations Development Programme in Kigali, and in 2018 and 2019, she served as Mayor of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. Since late 2019, Marie Chantal Rwakazina has been Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, the World Trade Organization and other international organizations in Geneva. She was also appointed Ambassador of Rwanda to the Holy See and serves in addition as the Ambassador to Austria and International Organizations in Vienna.
Marie Chantal Rwakazina is married and has two children. She speaks English, French and Kinyarwanda.