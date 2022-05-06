Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Germany to the International Organizations in Vienna
Recently, the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold, presented his credentials to the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Ambassador Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold is an experienced diplomat. Meet Ambassador Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold, the new permanent representative of Germany to the International Organizations in Vienna.
On 05.05.2022 the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold, was received by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and handed over his credentials.
Mr. Klor-Berchtold will be the representative of Germany in Austria in the future and is distinguished above all by his commitment and experience.
Mr. Klor-Berchtold is characterized by a special commitment to environmental and climate issues, which he often draws attention to on his social networks.
During #COP26 event by @diplomacy_lab I emphazised: #climateprotection is central for securing peace + stability. Have to come to turning point. More action needed. #ClimateForeignPolicy must tackle the bigger Geostratetic Dimension. pic.twitter.com/PKqB0Fa7tm— Michael Klor-Berchtold (@GERonEconomy) November 8, 2021
After initial professional years in Africa, he succeeded Frank Marcus Mann as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Yemen in 2007, where he spent 4 years.
His career then took him back to Germany, where he served as Ministerialdirigent Krisenbeauftragter and Head of the Crisis Response Center at the Federal Foreign Office.
After serving as Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service between the years 2014 and 2016, he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Immediately before taking up his post in Austria, he served as Head of Division for the Department of Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development, "G7 Foreign Affairs Sous Sherpa," with the rank of Ambassador at the Federal Foreign Office.
|
Curriculum Vitae:
|
Education:
|
Prior to 1987
|
Law degree from the University of Munich
|
Career History:
|
1987 - 1989
|
Judge at the Munich Regional Court
|
1989 - 1990
|
Judge Federal Ministry of Justice
|
1990
|
Entry into the Senior Foreign Service
|
1991 - 1993
|
German Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Head of Economic Cooperation Department
|
1993 - 1997
|
Head of the Personal Office of the OSCE Secretary General, OSCE Secretariat, Vienna
|
1997 - 2000
|
German Foreign Office, Political Department
|
2000 - 2002
|
German Embassy Tel Aviv, Head of Legal and Consular Section
|
2002-2003
|
Federal Foreign Office, Political Department, Deputy Head of Unit
|
2003 - 2006
|
Federal Foreign Office, Head of State Minister's Office
|
2006
|
Pol. Advisor at the European Headquarters EUFOR RD Congo, Potsdam, Interim Head of the Embassy Kinshasa
Interim Head of the German Embassy Kinshasa with the rank of Ambassador, Dem. Republic of Congo
|
2007
|
Federal Foreign Office, Special Envoy for the Peace Process in Somalia (DEU-EU Presidency)
|
2007 - 2011
|
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Yemen, Sana'a
|
2011 - 2014
|
Head of the Crisis Staff of the Federal Government at the Federal Foreign Office, Crisis Commissioner with the rank of Ambassador, Federal Foreign Office, Berlin
|
2014 - 2016
|
Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service, Berlin
|
2016 - 2020
|
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran
|
2020 - 2022
|
Head of Department, Economic and Sustainable Development Division, "G7 Foreign Affairs Sous Sherpa", with the rank of Ambassador, German Federal Foreign Office
|
Since 2022
|
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Austria, Vienna