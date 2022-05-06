Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Germany to the International Organizations in Vienna

Recently, the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold, presented his credentials to the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Ambassador Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold is an experienced diplomat. Meet Ambassador Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold, the new permanent representative of Germany to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Michael Klor - Berchtold. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

On 05.05.2022 the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Michael Josef Hermann Klor - Berchtold, was received by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and handed over his credentials.

Mr. Klor-Berchtold will be the representative of Germany in Austria in the future and is distinguished above all by his commitment and experience.

Mr. Klor-Berchtold is characterized by a special commitment to environmental and climate issues, which he often draws attention to on his social networks.

After initial professional years in Africa, he succeeded Frank Marcus Mann as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Yemen in 2007, where he spent 4 years.

His career then took him back to Germany, where he served as Ministerialdirigent Krisenbeauftragter and Head of the Crisis Response Center at the Federal Foreign Office.

After serving as Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service between the years 2014 and 2016, he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Immediately before taking up his post in Austria, he served as Head of Division for the Department of Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development, "G7 Foreign Affairs Sous Sherpa," with the rank of Ambassador at the Federal Foreign Office.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 1987

Law degree from the University of Munich

Career History:

1987 - 1989

Judge at the Munich Regional Court

1989 - 1990

Judge Federal Ministry of Justice

1990

Entry into the Senior Foreign Service

1991 - 1993

German Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Head of Economic Cooperation Department

1993 - 1997

Head of the Personal Office of the OSCE Secretary General, OSCE Secretariat, Vienna

1997 - 2000

German Foreign Office, Political Department

2000 - 2002

German Embassy Tel Aviv, Head of Legal and Consular Section

2002-2003

Federal Foreign Office, Political Department, Deputy Head of Unit

2003 - 2006

Federal Foreign Office, Head of State Minister's Office

2006

Pol. Advisor at the European Headquarters EUFOR RD Congo, Potsdam, Interim Head of the Embassy Kinshasa

Interim Head of the German Embassy Kinshasa with the rank of Ambassador, Dem. Republic of Congo

2007

Federal Foreign Office, Special Envoy for the Peace Process in Somalia (DEU-EU Presidency)

2007 - 2011

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Yemen, Sana'a

2011 - 2014

Head of the Crisis Staff of the Federal Government at the Federal Foreign Office, Crisis Commissioner with the rank of Ambassador, Federal Foreign Office, Berlin

2014 - 2016

Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service, Berlin

2016 - 2020

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran

2020 - 2022

Head of Department, Economic and Sustainable Development Division, "G7 Foreign Affairs Sous Sherpa", with the rank of Ambassador, German Federal Foreign Office

Since 2022

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Austria, Vienna

Embassy of Germany

