Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Portugal to the International Organizations in Vienna
Miguel Maria Simões Coelho de Almeida e Sousa, Portugal's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Miguel Maria Simões Coelho de Almeida e Sousa, the new permanent representative of Portugal to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Miguel Almeida e Sousa (L.) presented his credentials to the CTBTO Head Robert Floyd (R.). / Picture: © CTBTO / Flickr [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)]
Miguel Maria Simões Coelho de Almeida e Sousa presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Ambassador Miguel Almeida e Sousa genuinely represents Portugal and the country's concerns bilaterally and multilaterally, a characteristic of the experienced diplomat.
