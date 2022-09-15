Meet the New Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in Vienna

Bharat Kumar Regmi, Ambassador-Designate of Nepal to Austria and Nepal's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Bharat Kumar Regmi, the new permanent representative of Nepal to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of Nepal to the IAEA, HE Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi as Permanent Ambassador of Nepal to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Office at Vienna, on the recommendation of the Government of Nepal.

Ambassador Bharat Kumar Regmi is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations.

In addition, Mr. Regmi is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Nepal at CTBTO and the IAEA. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

Mr. Regmi has been strengthening his relations with other embassies and the diplomatic community in Vienna since the beginning of September. Ambassador Regmi already paid a courtesy call to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Morakot Sriswasdi at the Thai Residence. Both ambassadors exchanged views on UN-related matters as well as bilateral relations and cooperation with the host country.

Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi is a career diplomat that had many stepovers in his career and is well versed in bilateral and multilateral relations. Mr. Regmi holds a Master’s in Political Science and a Bachelor of Law both from Tribhuvan University, Nepal.

Throughout his career, Mr. Regmi has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1998 Earned Master’s Degree in Political Science and a Bachelor of Law both from Tribhuvan University, Nepal.
Career History:
1998-2002 First Secretary/Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York
2008-2010 Private Secretary to Minister for Foreign Affairs
2010-2014 Minister Counsellor/Counsellor, Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa
2014 Under Secretary, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2014-2015 Charge d' Affaires, e.p., Embassy in Muscat, Oman
2015-2016 Private Secretary to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs
2016-2017 Head of Europe America Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2017-2020 Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires a.i. Embassy in New Delhi, India
2020-2022 Joint Secretary, Policy Planning, Development Diplomacy and Overseas Nepali Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married, three daughters

United Nations Information Service Vienna

