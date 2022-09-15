Meet the New Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of Nepal to the IAEA, HE Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi as Permanent Ambassador of Nepal to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Office at Vienna, on the recommendation of the Government of Nepal.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Nepal, Bharat Kumar Regmi, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly. More - https://t.co/3tYcOeJ87t pic.twitter.com/tBVP4SGpg7 — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 14, 2022

Ambassador Bharat Kumar Regmi is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations.

#Nepal has much to gain from the peaceful applications of #NuclearScience in human health, environment & food security—we're working with the country to support its development. Pleased to welcome Amb. Bharat Kumar Regmi to @IAEAorg & discuss ways to improve our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/iofIioG5Vz — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 9, 2022

In addition, Mr. Regmi is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Nepal at CTBTO and the IAEA. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

#CTBTO's Executive Secretary @_RobFloyd was pleased to welcome Ambassador Bharat Kumar Regmi and receive his credentials as the Permanent Representative of Nepal to the UN and other International Organizations today. pic.twitter.com/5tmLD7jdYr — CTBTO (@CTBTO) September 9, 2022

Mr. Regmi has been strengthening his relations with other embassies and the diplomatic community in Vienna since the beginning of September. Ambassador Regmi already paid a courtesy call to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Morakot Sriswasdi at the Thai Residence. Both ambassadors exchanged views on UN-related matters as well as bilateral relations and cooperation with the host country.

Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi is a career diplomat that had many stepovers in his career and is well versed in bilateral and multilateral relations. Mr. Regmi holds a Master’s in Political Science and a Bachelor of Law both from Tribhuvan University, Nepal.

Throughout his career, Mr. Regmi has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 1998 Earned Master’s Degree in Political Science and a Bachelor of Law both from Tribhuvan University, Nepal. Career History:

1998-2002 First Secretary/Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York

2008-2010 Private Secretary to Minister for Foreign Affairs

2010-2014 Minister Counsellor/Counsellor, Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa

2014 Under Secretary, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2014-2015 Charge d' Affaires, e.p., Embassy in Muscat, Oman

2015-2016 Private Secretary to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs 2016-2017 Head of Europe America Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2017-2020 Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires a.i. Embassy in New Delhi, India 2020-2022 Joint Secretary, Policy Planning, Development Diplomacy and Overseas Nepali Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Family: Married, three daughters

