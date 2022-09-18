Meet the New Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OSCE in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of Denmark to the IAEA, HE Mr. Christian Grønbech-Jensen, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Christian Gronbech-Jensen is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Denmark, Christian Grønbech-Jensen, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly . More - https://t.co/PUmg3jJhsM pic.twitter.com/jFYKaGXDYe — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 16, 2022

In addition, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Denmark at CTBTO and the IAEA. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

.@_RobFloyd was pleased to accept the credentials of Ambassador Christian Grønbech-Jensen, @DKambVIENNA, the Permanent Representative of #Denmark to the UN in Vienna. #CTBTO’s Executive Secretary appreciates Denmark’s strong support for the Organization. pic.twitter.com/vasT7y6KfG — CTBTO (@CTBTO) September 14, 2022

Even more important, Ambassador Gronbech-Jensen is the Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OSCE and already presented his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid at the end of August.

Pleasure to receive the credentials of Ambassador Christian Grønbech-Jensen, Permanent Representative of Denmark to the @OSCE.



Great to have you in Vienna & looking forward to continue our close co-operation. pic.twitter.com/lqIIMDwThq — Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) August 30, 2022

Mr. will also be accredited as an ambassador with residence in Vienna to Slovakia, Albania and Kosovo.



Mr. Gronbech-Jensen is a career diplomat that had many stepovers in his career and is well versed in bilateral and multilateral relations. Mr. Gronbech-Jensen holds a Master of Arts in political science - international relations from Aarhus University, Denmark and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Aarhus University, Denmark.

In addition, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen was awarded a certificate of completion for the Leadership for the 21st Century program, 2018 from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education. Ambassador Gronbech-Jensen was also honored as Knight of the Order of the Dannebrog, 2018.

Throughout his career, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 2001 Earned Master of Arts in political science - international relations from Aarhus University, Denmark and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Aarhus University, Denmark. Career History:

2001-2003 Head of Section (EU Secretariat), Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2003-2005 Head of Section (Middle East Department), Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2005-2008 Deputy Head of Mission, First Secretary, Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

2008-2009 Private Secretary to the Foreign Minister

2009-2013 Principal Private Secretary to the Foreign Minister

2013-2016 Deputy Head of Mission, Minister Counsellor, Embassy in London, United Kingdom 2016-2019 Director, Ministers’ Private Offices and Executive Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2019-2022 Director, Security Policy Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN, the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as the OSCE Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Family: Married, two sons

United Nations Information Service Vienna