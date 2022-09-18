Meet the New Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OSCE in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:24 ♦ (Vindobona)

Christian Gronbech-Jensen, Denmark's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Christian Gronbech-Jensen, the new permanent representative of Denmark to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of Denmark to the IAEA, HE Mr. Christian Grønbech-Jensen, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Christian Gronbech-Jensen is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations.

In addition, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Denmark at CTBTO and the IAEA. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.

Even more important, Ambassador Gronbech-Jensen is the Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OSCE and already presented his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid at the end of August.

Mr. will also be accredited as an ambassador with residence in Vienna to Slovakia, Albania and Kosovo.

Mr. Gronbech-Jensen is a career diplomat that had many stepovers in his career and is well versed in bilateral and multilateral relations. Mr. Gronbech-Jensen holds a Master of Arts in political science - international relations from Aarhus University, Denmark and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Aarhus University, Denmark.

In addition, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen was awarded a certificate of completion for the Leadership for the 21st Century program, 2018 from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education. Ambassador Gronbech-Jensen was also honored as Knight of the Order of the Dannebrog, 2018.

Throughout his career, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 2001 Earned Master of Arts in political science - international relations from Aarhus University, Denmark and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Aarhus University, Denmark.
Career History:
2001-2003 Head of Section (EU Secretariat), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2003-2005 Head of Section (Middle East Department), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2005-2008 Deputy Head of Mission, First Secretary, Embassy in Cairo, Egypt
2008-2009 Private Secretary to the Foreign Minister
2009-2013 Principal Private Secretary to the Foreign Minister
2013-2016 Deputy Head of Mission, Minister Counsellor, Embassy in London, United Kingdom
2016-2019 Director, Ministers’ Private Offices and Executive Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2019-2022 Director, Security Policy Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN, the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as the OSCE
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married, two sons

United Nations Information Service Vienna

