Meet the New Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OSCE in Vienna
Christian Gronbech-Jensen, Denmark's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Christian Gronbech-Jensen, the new permanent representative of Denmark to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Christian Gronbech-Jensen is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience in international relations.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Denmark, Christian Grønbech-Jensen, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly . More - https://t.co/PUmg3jJhsM pic.twitter.com/jFYKaGXDYe— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 16, 2022
In addition, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen is not only the Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), he also represents Denmark at CTBTO and the IAEA. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.
.@_RobFloyd was pleased to accept the credentials of Ambassador Christian Grønbech-Jensen, @DKambVIENNA, the Permanent Representative of #Denmark to the UN in Vienna. #CTBTO’s Executive Secretary appreciates Denmark’s strong support for the Organization. pic.twitter.com/vasT7y6KfG— CTBTO (@CTBTO) September 14, 2022
Even more important, Ambassador Gronbech-Jensen is the Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OSCE and already presented his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid at the end of August.
Pleasure to receive the credentials of Ambassador Christian Grønbech-Jensen, Permanent Representative of Denmark to the @OSCE.— Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) August 30, 2022
Mr. will also be accredited as an ambassador with residence in Vienna to Slovakia, Albania and Kosovo.
Mr. Gronbech-Jensen is a career diplomat that had many stepovers in his career and is well versed in bilateral and multilateral relations. Mr. Gronbech-Jensen holds a Master of Arts in political science - international relations from Aarhus University, Denmark and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Aarhus University, Denmark.
In addition, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen was awarded a certificate of completion for the Leadership for the 21st Century program, 2018 from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education. Ambassador Gronbech-Jensen was also honored as Knight of the Order of the Dannebrog, 2018.
Throughout his career, Mr. Gronbech-Jensen has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 2001
|Earned Master of Arts in political science - international relations from Aarhus University, Denmark and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Aarhus University, Denmark.
|Career History:
|2001-2003
|Head of Section (EU Secretariat), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2003-2005
|Head of Section (Middle East Department), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2005-2008
|Deputy Head of Mission, First Secretary, Embassy in Cairo, Egypt
|2008-2009
|Private Secretary to the Foreign Minister
|2009-2013
|Principal Private Secretary to the Foreign Minister
|2013-2016
|Deputy Head of Mission, Minister Counsellor, Embassy in London, United Kingdom
|2016-2019
|Director, Ministers’ Private Offices and Executive Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2019-2022
|Director, Security Policy Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2022
|Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN, the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as the OSCE
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Family:
|Married, two sons