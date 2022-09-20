Meet the New Permanent Representative of France to the International Organizations in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of France to the IAEA, HE Ms. Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat (l.), presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The new Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (Vienna), Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat presented recently her credentials to the Executive Secretary, Robert Floyd, of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization

Permanent Representative Hournau-Pouëzat appeared at the beginning of September before the IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi and presented him with her credentials.

Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat has worked in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2000 as an advisor and as a civil servant. Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat is specialized in international relations and Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served as Deputy Director and Political Advisor for the Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department and in the International Public Law Department.

Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat also gained experience as a diplomat. During the past few years, Ms. Hournau-Pouzat has held postings in London (2008-2012) and Hong Kong (2015-2018).

Permanent Representative Hournau-Pouëzat finished her political and social sciences studies in Paris and Berlin.

2000 Entering service in the Foreign Ministry of France

2008-2012 Posting in London

2015-2018 Posting in Hong Kong

2019-2022 Director, Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna



