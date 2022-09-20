Meet the New Permanent Representative of France to the International Organizations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 16:31 ♦ (Vindobona)

Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, France's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, the new Permanent Representative of the French Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of France to the IAEA, HE Ms. Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat (l.), presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The new Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (Vienna), Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat presented recently her credentials to the Executive Secretary, Robert Floyd, of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization

Permanent Representative Hournau-Pouëzat appeared at the beginning of September before the IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi and presented him with her credentials.

Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat has worked in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2000 as an advisor and as a civil servant. Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat is specialized in international relations and Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served as Deputy Director and Political Advisor for the Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department and in the International Public Law Department.

Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat also gained experience as a diplomat. During the past few years, Ms. Hournau-Pouzat has held postings in London (2008-2012) and Hong Kong (2015-2018).

Permanent Representative Hournau-Pouëzat finished her political and social sciences studies in Paris and Berlin.

Throughout her career, Mr. Hournau-Pouëzat served since 2000 in the French Foreign Ministry.

Curriculum Vitae:
Career History:
2000 Entering service in the Foreign Ministry of France
2008-2012 Posting in London
2015-2018 Posting in Hong Kong
2019-2022 Director, Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

United Nations Information Service Vienna

Mr Olivares recently appeared before the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and presented him with his credentials.
Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations in Vienna (Today)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Belgium to the International Organizations in Vienna (Yesterday)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in Vienna (September 15)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNIS United Nations Information Service, UN United Nations, Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, France, Embassy of France in Vienna, Delphine Hournau-Pouezat
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter