Meet the New Permanent Representative of France to the International Organizations in Vienna
Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, France's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, the new Permanent Representative of the French Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna.
The new Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (Vienna), Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #France, Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly . More - https://t.co/OqddSnN181 pic.twitter.com/8lLsXQhyap— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 19, 2022
Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat presented recently her credentials to the Executive Secretary, Robert Floyd, of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
Enchanté de l'échange chaleureux et riche avec SE Mme Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat. Je me réjouis de notre partenariat étroit pour un TICE/une OTICE forts et pérennes pour le bien de l’Humanité. Merci, France pour votre soutien indéfectible! @dpouezat @FranceONUVienne @francediplo https://t.co/qtq9FqY1oe— Robert Floyd (@_RobFloyd) September 9, 2022
Permanent Representative Hournau-Pouëzat appeared at the beginning of September before the IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi and presented him with her credentials.
France is an indispensable partner of the @IAEAorg, providing invaluable support to our work in almost all areas, incl. the recent ISAMZ to #Ukraine. Very pleased to welcome Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat to Vienna. I look forward to strengthening our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/GTVgE2NlFS— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 5, 2022
Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat has worked in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2000 as an advisor and as a civil servant. Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat is specialized in international relations and Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served as Deputy Director and Political Advisor for the Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department and in the International Public Law Department.
Ms. Hournau-Pouëzat also gained experience as a diplomat. During the past few years, Ms. Hournau-Pouzat has held postings in London (2008-2012) and Hong Kong (2015-2018).
Permanent Representative Hournau-Pouëzat finished her political and social sciences studies in Paris and Berlin.
Throughout her career, Mr. Hournau-Pouëzat served since 2000 in the French Foreign Ministry.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Career History:
|2000
|Entering service in the Foreign Ministry of France
|2008-2012
|Posting in London
|2015-2018
|Posting in Hong Kong
|2019-2022
|Director, Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna