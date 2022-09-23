Meet the New Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the International Organizations in Vienna

The new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the international organizations in Vienna, Hemra Amannazarov, presented her credentials to the Austrian Federal President, Alexander Van der Bellen.

He presented his credentials to Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA and discussed areas of cooperation like human health, technology and nuclear safety. Parties agreed to develop CPF and expand legal framework of cooperation. He also met Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

Also important was his meeting with Ms Helga Maria Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE, where Mr Hemra Amannazarov officially took over the position of Head of the Delegation of Turkmenistan to the OSCE.

After presenting credentials there was a fruitful discussion on cooperation between Turkmenistan and OSCE aimed at promoting international initiatives of Turkmenistan and importance of the Organization’s activities in arms control, economy, ecology, connectivity, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and free and fair elections.

Mr Amannazarov is married and has two children.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

1998-2002 Graduated from Turkmen Polytechnic Institute, Oil and Gas Engineer

Career History:

2004-2005 Laboratory Assistant, Oil and Gas Faculty, Turkmen Polytechnic Institute

2005-2008 from junior to senior specialist, State Concern «Turkmen Gas»

2008-2011 Second Secretary, Americas Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

2011-2016 First Secretary, Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Office in Geneva

2016-2019 First Secretary, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the United Arab Emirates

2019-2022 Director, Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

Family: Married, two children

Presidential Chancellery of Austria