Meet the New Representative of the International Organization for Migration in Vienna
Manfred Profazi, the International Organization for Migration's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Manfred Profazi, the new permanent representative of the International Organization for Migration to the United Nations in Vienna.
Manfred Profazi is experienced in the field of International Relations. The new Permanent Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the United Nations (Vienna), Manfred Profazi, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Welcome to the new Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) @UNmigration, Manfred Profazi, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more: https://t.co/mmSHUFJvQV pic.twitter.com/yW3CGRcVGA— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 28, 2022
In August 2022, Mr. Profazi assumed the position of Regional Director of the IOM Regional Office for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia in Vienna, Austria. As the Regional Director of the IOM Regional Office in Vienna, he is also the Permanent Representative of the IOM to the United Nations in Vienna.
Mr. Profazi started his career as a consultant with the German Institute for Economic Research (Deutsches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung, DIW) in Berlin, Germany, he went on to work with the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in Vienna, Austria.
In 1997, Profazi joined IOM and has held a variety of positions at IOM offices around the world, including Executive Officer at IOM Indonesia, Programme Manager at IOM Afghanistan, Director of the IOM Liaison Office in Berlin, Germany, and Chief of Mission in Ukraine from 2010 to 2017.
At the IOM Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Profazi held the position of Senior Regional Advisor for Europe and Central Asia. While in Geneva, he was also appointed by the Director General as IOM's Afghanistan and Ukraine response coordinator, as well as Special Envoy and Acting Chief of Mission in Berlin/Germany during the second half of 2020.
He graduated from the Free University of Berlin with a master's degree in Political Science, focusing on Migration and International Relations. Among his research interests are international labor migration, migration potentials, migration history, and migration theory.
Mr. Profazi is a German national and has a long professional experience with the International Organization for Migration.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1997
|Master’s degree in Political Science from the Free University of Berlin, Germany
|Career History:
|Prior to 1997
|Consultant at the German Institute for Economic Research (Deutsches Institut fuer Wirtschaftsforschung, DIW) in Berlin, Germany
|Prior to 1997
|Consultant at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in Vienna, Austria
|1997
|Joined the International Organization for Migration (IOM)
|2003-2006
|Programme Manager, IOM, Kabul, Afghanistan
|2006-2009
|Executive Officer, IOM Indonesia
|2010-2017
|Chief of Mission, IOM Mission in Ukraine
|2017-2022
|Senior Regional Advisor for Europe and Central Asia in the Office of the Director General, IOM, Geneva
|Since 2022
|Regional Director of the IOM Regional Office for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia in Vienna, Austria
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna