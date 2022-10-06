Meet the New Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations in Vienna

Susan Eckey is an experienced diplomat with years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations (Vienna), Susan Eckey, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Norway, Susan Eckey, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/ZAftHxqz01 pic.twitter.com/lvSwxWT5Ig — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 28, 2022

In addition, Ms. Eckey is not only the Designated Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), but she also represents Norway at the IAEA.

Before starting work in Vienna, Ms Eckey was Ambassador to Rwanda until 2022, when she became the new Resident Representative of Norway to Austria.

Ms. Eckey holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen, Norway.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 1994 Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen Career History:

1994-1997 First Secretary, Third Committee delegate, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York 1997-2000 First Secretary, Embassy in Germany

2000 Adviser, Section for Trade and the Word Trade Organization (WTO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2000-2003 Head of Section and Deputy of the Secretariat of the Minister for International Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2003-2005 Assistant Director General and Deputy Head of the Section for Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2005-2008 Deputy Director General and Head of the Section for Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2011-2015 Minister Counsellor for Economic and Social Affairs, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York 2015-2019 Ambassador to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda, Embassy in Kampala, Uganda 2020-2022 Deputy Director General, Department for Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Since 2022 Designated Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and to the International Organizations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna



