Meet the New Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations in Vienna
Susan Eckey, Norway's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Susan Eckey, the new permanent representative of Norway to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Susan Eckey is an experienced diplomat with years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations (Vienna), Susan Eckey, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Norway, Susan Eckey, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/ZAftHxqz01 pic.twitter.com/lvSwxWT5Ig— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) September 28, 2022
In addition, Ms. Eckey is not only the Designated Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), but she also represents Norway at the IAEA.
Thank you @rafaelmgrossi for receiving me today and giving strong evidence from #Ukraine and #IAEA work worldwide. #Norway supports you work to reach the #SDGs @NorwayinVienna @NorwayUN @NorwayMFA @iaeaorg @jestromx @EivindVP https://t.co/gwTF6mgHcx— Susan Eckey (@SusanEckey) September 9, 2022
Before starting work in Vienna, Ms Eckey was Ambassador to Rwanda until 2022, when she became the new Resident Representative of Norway to Austria.
Ms. Eckey holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen, Norway.
Ms. Eckey is married.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1994
|Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen
|Career History:
|1994-1997
|First Secretary, Third Committee delegate, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York
|1997-2000
|First Secretary, Embassy in Germany
|2000
|Adviser, Section for Trade and the Word Trade Organization (WTO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2000-2003
|Head of Section and Deputy of the Secretariat of the Minister for International Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2003-2005
|Assistant Director General and Deputy Head of the Section for Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2005-2008
|Deputy Director General and Head of the Section for Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2011-2015
|Minister Counsellor for Economic and Social Affairs, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York
|2015-2019
|Ambassador to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda, Embassy in Kampala, Uganda
|2020-2022
|Deputy Director General, Department for Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2022
|Designated Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna