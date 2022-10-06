Meet the New Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations in Vienna

Susan Eckey, Norway's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Susan Eckey, the new permanent representative of Norway to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Ms. Eckey and Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, IAEA Imagebank, CC BY 2.0

Susan Eckey is an experienced diplomat with years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations (Vienna), Susan Eckey, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

In addition, Ms. Eckey is not only the Designated Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), but she also represents Norway at the IAEA.

Before starting work in Vienna, Ms Eckey was Ambassador to Rwanda until 2022, when she became the new Resident Representative of Norway to Austria.

Ms. Eckey holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen, Norway.

Ms. Eckey is married.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1994 Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen
Career History:
1994-1997 First Secretary, Third Committee delegate, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York
1997-2000 First Secretary, Embassy in Germany
2000 Adviser, Section for Trade and the Word Trade Organization (WTO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2000-2003 Head of Section and Deputy of the Secretariat of the Minister for International Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2003-2005 Assistant Director General and Deputy Head of the Section for Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2005-2008 Deputy Director General and Head of the Section for Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2011-2015 Minister Counsellor for Economic and Social Affairs, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York
2015-2019 Ambassador to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda, Embassy in Kampala, Uganda
2020-2022 Deputy Director General, Department for Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2022 Designated Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

UNIS

