Austrian Chancellor at UN General Assembly: End War at the Negotiating Table as Soon as Possible

The 77th UN General Assembly is currently underway in New York. At this, one of the most important political events of the whole year, numerous international representatives from all over the world are invited to debate current issues and problems.

Also present are Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Karl Nehammer referred to the recently announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation during one of his speeches at the meeting. He deplored the aggressive action of the Russian ruler, saying it would lead to an aggravation of the situation and represent "a clear step towards further escalation in the war of aggression against Ukraine".

"This is a serious situation in which it is now all the more important to act prudently and not to enter into Putin's logic of war. Because the Russian strategy is also based on spreading fear, destabilising other countries and dividing Europe," the Chancellor said.

In order to create peace and guarantee security, he said, the international community of states must do everything possible to ensure that talks take place among themselves again. "The goal of all of us must be to end the war as soon as possible at the negotiating table. To this end, the European Union must take a clear line," said Karl Nehammer.

Nehammer also took a stand on the current sanctions against the Russian aggressor. In his eyes, these are the most peaceful form of protest against war and suffering. However, this only makes sense as long as they do not weaken the West more than Russia.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, the Chancellor also met with numerous government representatives from other countries and discussed current issues such as migration with them. Among other things, he held talks with the heads of state and government of Iraq, Pakistan, Norway and Serbia.He also met the Moroccan Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Schmyhal, as well as the President of the International Red Cross, Peter Maurer.

During his trip to the USA, he first attended the opening of the general debate of the 77th UN General Assembly together with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Subsequently, bilateral and multilateral meetings took place, including with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Gutes Gespräch mit UN-Generalsekretär @antonioguterres in New York. Gerade der russische Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine zeigt die wichtige Rolle der @UN als Ort des Dialogs. Österreich unterstützt weiterhin alle Bemühungen, damit wieder Gespräche stattfinden können. pic.twitter.com/8Gr5ec18US — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) September 21, 2022

Foreign Minister Schallenberg also appeals for reason in the Ukraine conflict

In the run-up to the UN General Assembly, the EU Foreign Ministers met in New York to discuss the geopolitical implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to continue to agree on a common approach.

In this context, Austria will once again advocate a determined, unified approach with a sense of proportion.

"What is crucial is that we, together with like-minded partners, pursue a united goal in the coming days: We must stand up against the Kremlin's narrative, expose the Russian propaganda machinery and continue to stand united alongside Ukraine and its people," Schallenberg stressed.

In-depth talk with my colleague @bayramov_jeyhun from #Azerbaijan at the margin of #UNGA. Emphasized our deep concern about stability in the Southern Caucasus. pic.twitter.com/3DKmzkOlJu — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) September 20, 2022

In addition to meetings with his EU counterparts, the Austrian Foreign Minister will meet more than a dozen foreign ministers from Africa and Asia for bilateral talks. These include meetings with his counterparts from Armenia (Ararat Mirsojan) and Azerbaijan (Jeyhun Bayramov), Rwanda (Vincent Biruta), India (Subrahamyam Jaishankar), Kyrgyzstan (Zheenbek Kulubaev), Qatar (Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani), Uzbekistan (Vladimir Norov) and Iran (Hossein Amir-Abdollahian).



Federal Chancellery of Austria

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs