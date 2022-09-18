Austrian Chancellor Nehammer in New York

Peace and security can no longer be taken for granted in Europe, he said. "The security architecture of our continent has changed. We need to pay much closer attention to potential sources of conflict and make use of every opportunity for dialogue," said the Austrian head of government, whose plans in New York include attending the official opening of the 77th UN General Debate and a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russia's war against Ukraine and its repercussions provide for more and stronger international cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, according to Nehammer. In doing so, Nehammer praised the successes "achieved through the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team by establishing green corridors to export Ukraine's grain harvest for global food security."

Also on the agenda is a speech by the chancellor at the "Transforming Education Summit." "Education and digitization are important topics in our globalized world to equip ourselves for the future of our children after the pandemic has massively affected everyday school life," Karl Nehammer explained. Cooperation in education and training across national borders is becoming increasingly important, he added. "The challenges facing our education systems and, above all, approaches to solving high-quality education in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals are therefore to be discussed at this summit," the Chancellor stressed.

Meetings are also planned with the heads of government of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Finally, the program includes the presentation of citizenship certificates to descendants of Holocaust survivors at the Austrian Consulate General and a conversation with Rabbi Arthur Schneier at Park East Synagogue. Chancellor Nehammer will travel to New York together with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Federal Chancellery of Austria