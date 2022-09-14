The Hittisau Women's Museum is located in Hittisau in the Bregenzerwald region of Vorarlberg, Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / böhringer friedrich, CC BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5)

International cultural relations offer a space for supporting gender equality and creating new opportunities for women at the international level. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has also recognized this and is increasing its efforts in this regard in cultural diplomacy.

With "Calliope. Join the dots", the Foreign Ministry and the Women's Museum Hittausau want to build and develop a platform of international relations, support others in their self-empowerment and promote equality, according to the Foreign Ministry. For Stefania Pitscheider Soraperra, director of the Hittisau Women's Museum, Calliope is "an international expression of the vitality of women in Austria."

With the project "Calliope", the Austrian Foreign Ministry is working together with the Women's Museum Hittisau to support Austria's representations around the world in presenting the achievements of contemporary women artists and scientists from Austria and to implement projects and events in the spirit of the advancement of women together with partners abroad.

For Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, this project focuses on the "promotion of women in art, culture and science" as a "special concern" of the Foreign Ministry.

Named after the wisest of the nine muses of Greek antiquity, "Calliope" brings the ideas, achievements and biographies of exciting women from Austria before the curtain and onto the world stage, thus also renewing Austria's image at home and abroad.

For the launch of the project at this year's Foreign Cultural Conference, the site features personalities such as the co-founder of the "Initiative of Muslim Austrians", Carla Amina Baghajati, the artist Renate Bertlmann, the legal scholar Karin Lukas, the spokeswoman of the association Klimavolksbegehren Katharina Rogenhofer and the musician Yasmin Hafedh.

The centerpiece of the project is its new website, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, features "a galaxy of inspiring and exciting women" who are shaping Austria today and shaping a common future.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the list of great women will be "continuously supplemented by further extraordinary and inspiring personalities from the fields of Society & Culture, Gender & Equality, Climate & Sustainability, Migration & Inclusion and Digitalization & Science" and is now also open for suggestions that can be submitted directly via the website.

Supplemented by a traveling exhibition and a broad program of events, "Calliope. Join the dots" will be presented at Austrian embassies and consulates, cultural forums and libraries worldwide.

Project Website: www.calliope.at

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs

Women's Museum Hittisau