Austrian Politicians Condemn Russia's Attacks in Ukraine's Civilian Centres

The airstrikes hit civilian targets such as houses or roads. / Picture: © OSCE/Kateryna Ryabiko

Following the recent missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, both Austrian leaders and the Vienna-based OSCE strongly condemned the attacks, which violate international law. The Russian missile attacks hit civilian targets rather than military ones, causing many civilian casualties, they said.

Austria's recently re-elected President Alexander Van der Bellen found sharp words on Twitter and demanded an immediate stop to the new wave of deadly missile attacks.

He said the attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities were deeply shocking.

Die neue Welle tödlicher Raketenangriffe auf Zivilist:innen sowie auf die zivile Infrastruktur in Kiew und anderen ukrainischen Städten ist zutiefst schockierend und auf das Schärfste zu verurteilen. Diese Angriffe müssen sofort gestoppt werden.



We #StandWithUkraine. (vdb) — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) October 10, 2022

Austria's chancellor and foreign minister also spoke out on Twitter. Karl Nehammer criticised that the renewed attacks were another signal that Russia's President Putin was still only interested in continuing the spiral of escalation.

In this tricky situation, he called for steps towards de-escalation to be tried, although these measures seem futile. Nevertheless, he insisted that there must be a return to the negotiating table.

In dieser brandgefährlichen Situation ist es wichtig, wieder Schritte in Richtung Deeskalation zu setzen. Auch wenn es derzeit aussichtslos scheint: Das Ziel muss sein, an den Verhandlungstisch zurückzukehren. — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) October 10, 2022

Alexander Schallenberg chose harsh words towards the Kremlin. The attacks are "despicable and cowardly" and must be stopped immediately.

In his message on Twitter, he also pointed out with relief that the Austrian ambassadors in Ukraine had so far survived the attacks unharmed.

#Russia’s shelling of civilian infrastructure in #Kyiv and other cities in #Ukraine is heinous and cowardly. These attacks must stop immediately. Glad that our Embassy staff @AustriaInUA is safe and sound.



We will continue to #StandWithUkraine. — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) October 10, 2022

The Vienna-based OSCE has also expressed shock at the Russian missile attacks. In a statement issued by OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde, and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, representing the OSCE Troika, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt (MP, Sweden), OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Roberto Montella, they affirmed that the OSCE "stands united alongside the brave Ukrainian people" and remains committed to supporting Ukraine in "defending our common values and core OSCE commitments".

They highlighted that the attacks targeted, among other places, residential houses, squares and streets at rush hour, parks and children's playgrounds.

These acts, the OSCE statement said, were in "total disregard and violation of international law, including humanitarian law" and were intended for the sole purpose of spreading terror and compensating for Russia's failures in the war so far.

