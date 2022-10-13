Meet the New Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations in Vienna

Merle Pajula is currently Estonia’s Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia, Switzerland, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Merle Pajula is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations (Vienna), Merle Pajula, recently presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Estonia, Merle Pajula, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/s8GhJzPEFm pic.twitter.com/ltXxNijlD9 — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) October 11, 2022

In addition, Mrs. Pajula represents Estonia at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She recently presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

Great to welcome Amb. Merle Pajula — thank you for backing our efforts at #Zaporizhzhya NPP. There is much we can do with #Estonia, including supporting their interest in #SMRs. @IAEAorg is ready to work with them. pic.twitter.com/LjNMLylgxa — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 9, 2022

When Estonian Ambassador to Austria Merle Pajula presented her credentials to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, a meeting between both dignitaries followed after the presentation ceremony. In their discussions, Ambassador Pajula and President Van der Bellen focused on continuing their support for Ukraine and raising the cost of Russia's aggression. In addition to defense assistance, Estonia considers it important to move forward with rebuilding Ukraine, Pajula elaborated, adding that Austria supports Ukraine in preparing for the cold season.

Estonian ambassador Merle Pajula presenting her credentials to the President of Austria @vanderbellen.

On the occasion, our ambassador is rocking her traditional folk-dress that originates to Valjala, Saaremaa. The same place where the mother of president was from.

What a small pic.twitter.com/SRMKt94KOl — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) September 16, 2022

In addition, they discussed the close relations between Estonia and Austria, as well as opportunities for additional cooperation, particularly in the area of digital affairs and achieving climate neutrality. “I see renewable energy sources as a sustainable alternative to traditional energy carriers, and an opportunity for Estonia and Austria to boost their cooperation on moving towards climate neutrality,” Pajula said.

Before assuming her current position, she was director of the Estonian Parliament's Chancellery's foreign relations department. Mrs. Pajula is well-versed in the world of diplomacy and experienced in both bilateral and multilateral relations.

In 1992, Ambassador Merle Pajula joined the Foreign Service. As a diplomat, she has worked in the Press and Information department and the European Affairs department. She led the MFA's policy planning division from 2010 to 2014. Between 2000-2004, Merle Pajula served as Estonia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. From 2006-2010, he was appointed Estonia's Ambassador to Finland, and from 2015-19, he was appointed Estonia's Ambassador to Sweden.

Ms. Pajula studied at the oldest university in Estonia and its only comprehensive university, Tartu University.

.@_RobFloyd was pleased to accept the credentials of Ambassador Merle Pajula, the PR of #Estonia to UN organizations in Vienna. The Executive Secretary expressed how much he is looking forward to working with her & her team on #CTBT issues that are important to the people of . pic.twitter.com/kINUNwQtCc — CTBTO (@CTBTO) October 10, 2022

Throughout her career, Mrs. Pajula has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 1998 Studied at Tartu University

1998–2000 Director General, Press and Information Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2000–2004 Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations in New York

2004–2006 Head of the Foreign Relations Department, Chancellery of the Estonian Parliament

2006–2010 Ambassador in Helsinki, Finland 2010–2014 Policy Planning Director, Political Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2015 – 2019 Ambassador in Stockholm, Sweden 2019–2022 Head of the Foreign Relations Department, Chancellery of the Estonian Parliament Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia, Switzerland,Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

Languages: English, Estonian, Finnish and Russian

Family: Ambassador Merle Pajula is married



