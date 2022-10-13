Meet the New Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 3 hours ago; 15:51 ♦ (Vindobona)

Merle Pajula, Estonia's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Merle Pajula, the new Ambassador to Austria and permanent representative of Estonia to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Mrs. Pajula and Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Diego Candano Laris / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Merle Pajula is currently Estonia’s Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia, Switzerland, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Merle Pajula is an experienced diplomat with more than 20 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations (Vienna), Merle Pajula, recently presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

In addition, Mrs. Pajula represents Estonia at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She recently presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

When Estonian Ambassador to Austria Merle Pajula presented her credentials to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, a meeting between both dignitaries followed after the presentation ceremony. In their discussions, Ambassador Pajula and President Van der Bellen focused on continuing their support for Ukraine and raising the cost of Russia's aggression. In addition to defense assistance, Estonia considers it important to move forward with rebuilding Ukraine, Pajula elaborated, adding that Austria supports Ukraine in preparing for the cold season.

In addition, they discussed the close relations between Estonia and Austria, as well as opportunities for additional cooperation, particularly in the area of digital affairs and achieving climate neutrality. “I see renewable energy sources as a sustainable alternative to traditional energy carriers, and an opportunity for Estonia and Austria to boost their cooperation on moving towards climate neutrality,” Pajula said.

Before assuming her current position, she was director of the Estonian Parliament's Chancellery's foreign relations department. Mrs. Pajula is well-versed in the world of diplomacy and experienced in both bilateral and multilateral relations.

In 1992, Ambassador Merle Pajula joined the Foreign Service. As a diplomat, she has worked in the Press and Information department and the European Affairs department. She led the MFA's policy planning division from 2010 to 2014. Between 2000-2004, Merle Pajula served as Estonia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. From 2006-2010, he was appointed Estonia's Ambassador to Finland, and from 2015-19, he was appointed Estonia's Ambassador to Sweden.

Ms. Pajula studied at the oldest university in Estonia and its only comprehensive university, Tartu Universityand.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Pajula has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to Prior to 1998 Studied at Tartu Universityand
Career History:
1998–2000 Director General, Press and Information Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2000–2004 Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations in New York
2004–2006 Head of the Foreign Relations Department, Chancellery of the Estonian Parliament
2006–2010 Ambassador in Helsinki, Finland
2010–2014 Policy Planning Director, Political Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2015 – 2019 Ambassador in Stockholm, Sweden
2019–2022 Head of the Foreign Relations Department, Chancellery of the Estonian Parliament
Since 2022 Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia, Switzerland,Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Languages: English, Estonian, Finnish and Russian
Family: Ambassador Merle Pajula is married

UNIS

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Estonian Embassy Vienna

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Representative of the International Organization for Migration in Vienna (October 9)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations in Vienna (October 6)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Moldova to the United Nations in Vienna (October 3)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Russo-Ukrainian War, Public Diplomacy, Merle Pajula, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Estonia, Ghada Fathi Waly, Diplomacy, CTBTO - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter